If you’re new to self-tanning, let me be your cool older sister — I’ve experimented with products and methods for years, so needless to say I’ve had my fair share of great and not-so-great experiences. With the right products, prep, application and post-tan care, however, a patchy orange tan doesn’t have to be a rite of passage into the self-tanning world!

24 hours before self-tanning, you’re going to want to exfoliate and shave. This removes all the dead skin that will (eventually) flake off and botch your tan. When you apply the product, whether it’s a mousse, serum, lotion or spray, use circular motions and a high-quality tanning mitt to massage it into your skin.

Let it soak in for five to ten minutes, then put on some loose clothes and stay dry for as long as the product recommends. It’s usually eight hours, but some products can be rinsed off after three or four — others don’t need to be rinsed at all! Once you have a golden goddess glow, moisturize your skin twice a day and always after showering.

So there you have it — following proper tanning protocol will eliminate user error. Now you just need the right products…scroll on for eight of my faves!

Illuminating Face Tan Drops

My Favorite Face Tanning Drops: This one is definitely a splurge, but it’s well worth it. Simply mix a few drops into your daily moisturizer and you’re good to go — no rinse required!

Get the Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops for $50 on Amazon!

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

My Favorite Tanning Mousse: There are about a million self-tanning foams out there, but this one yields an even, deep tan that lasts for at least a week! Grab it in medium, dark or ultra dark.

Get the Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam for $26 (originally $35) at Coco and Eve!

Self Tan Body Serum

My Favorite Tanning Serum: Not only does this serum leave your skin glowing, but ultra-hydrated, too! The clean and vegan formula is enhanced with softening oils to give you a healthy, natural-looking tan.

Get the Bali Body Self Tan Body Serum for $23 (originally $33) at Ulta!

Natural and Organic Self Tanning Lotion

My Favorite Natural Tanner: Reviews speak volumes — with nearly 15,000 people singing this lotion’s 5-star praises, you know it’s good! It has a pleasant smell and organic aloe vera, shea butter, and botanical extracts for softness.

Get the Beauty by Earth Natural and Organic Self Tanning Lotion for $35 (originally $42) on Amazon!

Professional Instant Fast Tanning Mousse

My Favorite Rapid Tanner: Sometimes you don’t have time to sit for hours in tanner. This mousse will give you a sun-kissed color in just one hour, but if you want a deeper tan, leave it for 3+!

Get the St. Moriz Professional Instant Fast Tanning Mousse for $15 at Target!

Gradual Self Tanning Cream

My Favorite Gradual Tanner: Buildable and light, this antioxidant-packed tanning cream can be used every day if your heart desires! Choose between a santal or rosewood scent.

Get the +Lux Unfiltered Number 32 Original Gradual Self Tanning Cream for $38 on Amazon!

Self Tan Water

My Favorite Tanning Mist: It’s 100% clear, so you won’t have to worry about any staining of clothes, blocked pores or dry skin. Instead of color, this spray contains brightening vitamin C, pink grapefruit, juniper and goji berry.

Get the Tanologist Express Self Tan Water for $14 on Amazon!

Ultra Dark Self Tanner

My Favorite Budget-Friendly Tanner: This mousse is the bestselling body tanner across the vast world of Amazon, so there’s no excuses for neglecting your self tanning routine!

Get the B.Tan Ultra Dark Self Tanner for $10 on Amazon!