All of the focus lately, when it comes to Taylor Swift, is on the music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans have been listening to the 31 song album nonstop, trying to decode all of the singer’s famous hidden eggs that she drops in each song about her life and relationships. So much so, that we’ve all forgotten about another interesting aspect to the album — what she was wearing while making it.

In an Instagram post seemingly recording the album, which, according to AP News, now has 891 million streams, we couldn’t help but uncover another hidden egg Swift dropped: her summer sandals of choice. We have to assume that Swift picked out a pair of leather fisherman sandals from The Row because they were able to keep her feet stylish and comfortable — and her mind focused on the music. Want to get her TTPD style too? While her sandals of choice are a budget-buster at $1,090, we were able to find a lookalike — and it’s just $30 on Amazon.

Get the Dream Pairs Fisherman Gladiator Woven Sandals for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Dream Pairs Fisherman Gladiator Woven Sandals are super similar to the designer style but cost a fraction of the price. They have the same fisherman style as Swift’s, with the rounded toe, woven straps and buckle closure. They’re also made of a stylish faux leather that comes in black like hers, but also white, tan and silver in case you want to try something different. They feature a small raised heel with a patterned outsole, which provides extra traction while walking.

More than just having the coveted Swift stamp of approval, this type of style has shopper approval too, with the Dream Pairs sandals receiving several hundred five-star ratings and reviews. This shopper, who wears them while working on their feet all day, said that they’re “very comfortable” and they have “no blisters in sight” after use. “Multiple people have had me send them the link because they loved them so much,” they said.” [I give them a] 12/10 rating and I will be getting another color!”

You could wear them like Swift with a simple T-shirt and a fun pair of jeans, but they’d look great with tons of other summer outfits as well. They could go with a flowy dress for a picnic or day on the beach, but also trousers for a day in the office. If you’re already a fan of Swift’s new album, commemorate it by shopping for the sandals similar to the ones Swift wore while making it.

See it: Get the Dream Pairs Fisherman Gladiator Woven Sandals for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

