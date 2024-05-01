Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer fashion includes so many categories of items — and one sector we love plenty is a good pair of sandals. The right pair of sandals can go from vacay to running errands easily. Two-strap, hiker sandals have become increasingly popular over the years due to viral trends on TikTok and nostalgia alike, and we love the silhouette. Still running errands in a pair of runover sandals? We found a pair of two-strap Ugg sandals that will replace your old, reliable option — and they’re available now at Zappos!

So, we get it! The dad hiker sandals style is an acquired taste, but we promise you’ll love these Ugg Goldenglow Sandals. They feature a two-strap design and are easy to slip on and off. Further, these shoes are ultra-comfortable and super lightweight thanks to their hook-and-loop closures for a custom fit, quarter strap webbing made from recycled polyester, an open round-toe design and stretchy back strap with an ankle pull tab. This option comes with a sugarcane EVA footbed and midsole for added comfort.

Get the Ugg Goldenglow Sandal for $100 at Zappos!

By now, chances are that you know we’re Ugg fanatics here at Us. We’ll take them any way we can get them, and these sandals are a perfect way to transition into spring comfortably. To style them, you could opt for a T-shirt and jeans situation for a laid-back, casual ensemble that shows you’re more about relaxing than adventuring. Of course, you could also throw these on with a dramatic, flowy dress — think puffy sleeves or ruffled hemlines — and will display your knack for contrast by juxtaposing hard and soft garments.

Also, these shoes boast a five-star rating on Zappos, so believe Us — you’re in for a good pair of sandals you’ll constantly keep in your spring sartorial rotation.

In regards to these comfy, stylish sandals, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “I am shocked by how I can wear these all day and feel amazing after. I am obsessed with these shoes!” Another reviewer added, “I cannot wait to sport these bad boys all summer long. They are so comfortable. The inner soles form to your foot like a mattress. UGG did their big one on these sandals.”

Spring is already here, and summer is not that far behind! If you need to refresh your sandals selection, this option from Ugg could be the answer!

See it: Get the Ugg Goldenglow Sandal for $100 at Zappos!

