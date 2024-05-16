Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for the best dry shampoo possible? We think we might have found one of them a few weeks ago, but ever since we brought it to you, it’s been out of stock. It’s that good. But it’s come back into stock recently, and it’s time you knew about it. You’re going to want to run to Sephora quickly if you want to get your hands on a bottle, because unless you want to spend double its list price, it’s still incredibly hard to come by.

Related: This Volumizing Dry Shampoo Gives My Thin Hair Some Serious Lift — And It's Under $15 There aren’t many things we can all agree on in this world, but if you ask me, the desire to have thick, voluptuous hair is actually one of them. Unfortunately for me, the higher powers decided to bless me with extraordinarily thin hair, so I’ve had to become extra savvy in finding products that help […]

You probably know it, and you may even love it if you’ve already tried it. K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo. This stuff is the real deal, and buyers are raving over it. It’s a non-aerosol dry shampoo goes on like spraying water on your hair. That means no white cast, no frustrating straw-like hair, or other nastiness that can sometimes come from these products. If you’re ready to lock yours in though, you’re going to want to do it fast, because there’s no way it’ll stay in stock very long.

Get the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo for just $48 at Sephora!

This isn’t just like any other dry shampoo on the market. In order to live up to the three days that it promises to extend your blowout for, it works to trap and get rid of any odor-causing molecules to eliminate it all entirely instead of covering it. It also doesn’t add any buildup to your hair and doesn’t leave any sort of gritty, powdery residue. All you have to do is spray the wet dry shampoo all over and run your hair through your fingers. As it dries, you can fluff up your hair and watch it go to work.

Get the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo for just $48 at Sephora!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This dry shampoo is going to change the way you think about this category of product, and even if you balk at spending the extra cash for this particular brand, you’ll see soon enough that it’s more than worth parting with this amount of cash for. Just don’t delay, because the longer you wait, the less chance there may be of additional bottles remaining. It’s seriously that good.