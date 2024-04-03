Your account
This Volumizing Dry Shampoo Gives My Thin Hair Some Serious Lift — And It’s Under $15

By
Hair Care. Woman Combing Beautiful Healthy Long Hair With Wooden Brush. High Resolution
Getty Images

There aren’t many things we can all agree on in this world, but if you ask me, the desire to have thick, voluptuous hair is actually one of them. Unfortunately for me, the higher powers decided to bless me with extraordinarily thin hair, so I’ve had to become extra savvy in finding products that help lift it — especially because I’m on a budget. After years of searching through thickening products, I finally came across a product that gives my thin hair some serious lift — and it’s under $15 on Amazon.

I first found the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo on a Target shelf on one of my usual Saturday runs. I needed a new dry shampoo anyway and noticed this one had the word “volumizing” on the bottle. I was immediately intrigued. Could it really add some volume to my thin hair while acting as a dry shampoo at the same time? It sounded like a score to me!

Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo Amazon
Olivia Hanson/Us Weekly
Get the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo for just $14 at Amazon!

And a score it was! What was once a two-step routine — consisting of a more expensive dry shampoo followed by an equally costly volumizing powder — was turned into just one step with this $14 dry shampoo. After a few quick sprays to my roots, my hair instantly transformed from flat and dull to lifted and full of life.

This dry shampoo is made of an entirely waterless formula that’s intended to help absorb dirt and grease to refresh dull hair. But it also helps to remove oil at the root to give hair striking volume. And on top of that, it adds a nice refreshing grapefruit, rose and amber scent to your locks.

In morning rushes when I’m running late (AKA often) and don’t have a ton of time to do my hair, I’ll spritz this dry shampoo on and, in seconds, my day two hair is ready for day three. But frankly, I also use it on day one when I want to give my thin hair some extra life. I’ve never seen it fall out during the day (unless of course, the weather is not cooperating). If I had one gripe about it, it’s that it does leave a little white residue in your hair upon initial application — but it does fade after a few minutes!

At this point, I’ve bought this dry shampoo countless times and even have it on Amazon’s subscribe and save service because I know I’ll always need more. And by the looks of it, other shoppers do too, as there have been 3,000 cans of the dry shampoo bought in just this last month. Whether you have thin hair like me or even thick hair, I can assure you, for just $14, this can of volumizing dry shampoo is sure to deliver some show-stopping volume while giving you fresher, cleaner hair too.

