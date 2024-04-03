Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There aren’t many things we can all agree on in this world, but if you ask me, the desire to have thick, voluptuous hair is actually one of them. Unfortunately for me, the higher powers decided to bless me with extraordinarily thin hair, so I’ve had to become extra savvy in finding products that help lift it — especially because I’m on a budget. After years of searching through thickening products, I finally came across a product that gives my thin hair some serious lift — and it’s under $15 on Amazon.

I first found the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo on a Target shelf on one of my usual Saturday runs. I needed a new dry shampoo anyway and noticed this one had the word “volumizing” on the bottle. I was immediately intrigued. Could it really add some volume to my thin hair while acting as a dry shampoo at the same time? It sounded like a score to me!

Get the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The 19 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD Hey, guys. Want to know a secret? Most men will experience a dry scalp at some point in their life. It’s not glamorous, and it’s surely not fun to talk […]

And a score it was! What was once a two-step routine — consisting of a more expensive dry shampoo followed by an equally costly volumizing powder — was turned into just one step with this $14 dry shampoo. After a few quick sprays to my roots, my hair instantly transformed from flat and dull to lifted and full of life.

This dry shampoo is made of an entirely waterless formula that’s intended to help absorb dirt and grease to refresh dull hair. But it also helps to remove oil at the root to give hair striking volume. And on top of that, it adds a nice refreshing grapefruit, rose and amber scent to your locks.

In morning rushes when I’m running late (AKA often) and don’t have a ton of time to do my hair, I’ll spritz this dry shampoo on and, in seconds, my day two hair is ready for day three. But frankly, I also use it on day one when I want to give my thin hair some extra life. I’ve never seen it fall out during the day (unless of course, the weather is not cooperating). If I had one gripe about it, it’s that it does leave a little white residue in your hair upon initial application — but it does fade after a few minutes!

Related: Hannah Brown Swears by This Volumizing Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair If half your time watching The Bachelorette was spent admiring Hannah Brown‘s hair — same. There was never a strand out of place! And if you still follow her on Instagram, you know nothing’s changed; her hair is still just as voluminous, bouncy and full on a day-to-day basis. Lucky for all of Us, Hannah […]

At this point, I’ve bought this dry shampoo countless times and even have it on Amazon’s subscribe and save service because I know I’ll always need more. And by the looks of it, other shoppers do too, as there have been 3,000 cans of the dry shampoo bought in just this last month. Whether you have thin hair like me or even thick hair, I can assure you, for just $14, this can of volumizing dry shampoo is sure to deliver some show-stopping volume while giving you fresher, cleaner hair too.

See it: Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Batiste here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!