Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our favorite celebs are proof there’s no such thing as too many sneakers. On any given day you can catch snap shots of A-listers strolling in chunky trainers or posing for selfies in viral silhouettes. If you’re on the hunt for new celeb styles to slay this spring, take a page out of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s book and snag a pair of Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers.

Related: I Can't Get Over How Comfortable These Dr. Scholl's Slip-On Sneakers Are — 52% Off Now I think sneakers are a closet staple because they’re the perfect marriage of functionality and fashion. Whether you need to pick up the kids or run a few errands, a cute, snappy pair of sneakers can handle it all — even meeting with the girls to get drinks! I love sneakers in all shapes and […]

As early as 2023, the model was spotted strolling through New York City in the retro sneakers. She opted for casual looks pairing the sneakers with biker shorts and graphic T-shirts, and joggers with a long-sleeve crop top as she walked throughout the City pushing a stroller and walking her dog. Other celebs like Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie have also worn the sneakers, proving just how popular they are. If you want to channel the celeb love style, you’re in luck! You can snag the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers on sale at Zappos!

The Rebook Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers are a vintage style that continues to reign supreme years after it first gained notoriety. The celeb-loved silhouette comes in 9 different shades, including the chalk/alabaster/Glen green color Ratajkowski is notorious for wearing.

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers for just $75 (originally $85) at Zappos!

The celeb-loved sneakers have a leather upper, lace-up closure, padded collar, and an EVA midsole cushioning. So yes, your feet will feel comfy when you wear them. Shoppers do advise these sneakers have a narrow toe box, so you may need to check out the size chart.

Not only are these a celeb-loved style, but online shoppers are just as impressed. The shoe currently holds a five-star rating on Zappos with nearly 1,500 reviews. “Every year I feel like there is a ‘new’ white sneaker. This continues to be my personal favorite,” one five-star reviewer shared. “It can easily be worn to work with a pair of slacks, but also dressed down with leggings. They are the perfect sneaker and extremely comfortable,” the shopper added.

“[I] love this shoe, the style and fit,” another customer raved. “This is my second pair of Club C 85 shoes: the design is timeless, they complement everything, and (considering I wear them almost every day) they are durable. [The] perfect casual shoe.”

Channel celeb-style this spring with the help of Emily Ratajkowski’s go-to sneakers. Snag them while they’re on sale for just $75!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers for just $75 (originally $85) at Zappos!