I think sneakers are a closet staple because they’re the perfect marriage of functionality and fashion. Whether you need to pick up the kids or run a few errands, a cute, snappy pair of sneakers can handle it all — even meeting with the girls to get drinks! I love sneakers in all shapes and designs, but they can’t hurt my feet from time to time. Sometimes, sneakers can be uncomfortable, but they don’t have to be — and you have Us to help you find the best pairs! I found the cutest and most comfortable slip-on sneakers — and they’re 52% off now at Nordstrom Rack!

The Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker will become your new go-to spring shoe because of how light and cushioned they are — seriously! They feature a recycled faux leather upper along with a thick bumper cupsole for a durable, stylish appearance. Also, the removable, anatomically cushioned insole helps elevate the shoe and make it so comfortable that you won’t want to take it off! I particularly love the shape and design of the show because it’s so simple and easy.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker for $38 (was $80) at Nordstrom Rack!

To style these shoes, you could opt for a comfy, athleisure-based ensemble that focuses on flexibility and breathability. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a laid-back, relaxed vibe that is perfect on a sunny spring or summer day. Further, this shoe comes in four colors — we love the black and oyster variations — and has a 6 to 11 size range.

In regards to these versatile sneakers, a happy Nordstrom Rack reviewer gushed, “This shoe looks nice and is very comfortable. The inside is soft, has a good arch support and is wide enough through the toes.”

One more reviewer added, “They’re a great purchase, very comfortable shoes for a busy mom weekend. The design and colors are great! I love it!!”

Additionally, if you need a pair of neutral shoes that emphasize support and comfort while coordinating seamlessly with everything already in your closet, these slip-ons from Dr. Scholl’s could check all your boxes!

