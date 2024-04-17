This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

We don’t know a single person who doesn’t own a pair of crisp white sneakers — and if you don’t, it’s time to get in on the action! With the spring and summer coming up, we plan to wear them more often — whether it’s with jeans and a tee, biker shorts and a crewneck or even a dress.

The only thing that may stop Us from picking up yet another pair of white sneakers is the maintenance they require. If you don’t take good care of your kicks, you’ll need to replace them more frequently. But if you use this hack from Ashley Graham, nothing should prevent you from copping a fresh pair to rock on repeat. With that in mind, we picked out our absolute favorite white sneakers that you can wear for every type of occasion. Read on and shop!

Casual White Sneakers

1. These super simple tennis shoes from Nike are perfect for everyday wear and go with everything from jeans to dresses — starting at $78 on Amazon!

2. You can never go wrong with classic canvas Keds if you want a crisp pair of comfy sneakers — starting at $32 on Amazon!

3. Slip-on Vans sneakers are the ultimate casual shoe, and snagging them in white is the obvious choice — $60 at Nordstrom!

4. If you want to go all out and splurge on a pair of leather sneakers, these slip-ons from Vince are totally worth the funds — $200 at Nordstrom!

5. For a clean and polished finish, you should opt for this Sam Edelman Women’s Ethyl Sneaker — Starting at $68 at Amazon!

6. Shoppers say they can wear these New Balance sneakers for hours on end, and note the shoes are even great for low-impact workouts — starting at $74 on Amazon!

7. Hundreds of shoppers say it doesn’t get better than these Vionic slip-on canvas sneakers which have the ultimate classic casual look — $65 at Nordstrom!

8. You can actually convert these OluKai sneakers into a slip-on style by folding down the back, which makes getting out the door easier than ever — $100 at Nordstrom!

Sporty White Sneakers

9. If you’re an avid runner, you need the right sneaker to support your stride, and this pair from adidas is one of the best money can buy — starting at $70 on Amazon!

10. You could rock this New Balance Women’s 515 V3 Sneaker with jeans or a sweatsuit for a neutral option — $56 at Amazon!

11. These Akk sneakers are equipped with a memory foam insole and are lightweight, which makes them excellent for working out, traveling or everyday wear — starting at $46 on Amazon!

12. The name of these ON sneakers suggests you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud, and shoppers can attest to that — $160 at Nordstrom!

13. These Veja Women’s Esplar Low Sneakers are elegant and simple — $150 at Amazon!

Trendy White Sneakers

14. These FILA Disruptor sneakers will always be a hypebeast hit if chunky kicks are what you’re after — starting at $54 on Amazon!

15. Another pair of chunky white sneakers that we fell in love with are the Steve Madden Possessions, and shoppers are equally as obsessed — starting at $75 on Amazon!

16. Over 15,000 shoppers have brought these PUMA sneakers to bestseller status because they look effortlessly cool and feel incredible — starting at $43 on Amazon!

17. For those who prefer an athletic pair of sneakers, you’ll love this Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Sneaker — Starting at $60 on Amazon!

18. Another solid pair of platform sneakers are these low tops from Converse which put a modern spin on the timeless style — $70 at Nordstrom!

19. With the help of these adidas Women’s Nizza Platform Sneakers, you can reach for the sky and add a touch of height to your ensembles — $80 at Amazon!

20. The GUESS Women’s Loven Sneaker is a fashionable and effortless alternative you can wear with jeans or sweats — $34 at Amazon!

21. That being said, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Air Force 1s that are beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid — $110 at Nordstrom!

22. The unique sporty-yet-chunky look of these sneakers from SOREL have shoppers swooning over them — starting at $85 on Amazon!

23. If you’re looking for an extra dramatic chunky white sneaker, check out this pair from LUCKY STEP — starting at $29 on Amazon!

24. This Rocket Dog Women’s Cheery Plush Foam Comfort Sneaker is a functional and minimal option you’ll want to live in — $35 at Amazon!

25. Nothing beats a good pair of Adidas sneakers, and the Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe is sporty but casual — $60 at Amazon!

