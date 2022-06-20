Top 5

The Ultimate List of Cozy Slippers to Help With Foot Pain

When it comes to shopping for shoes to relieve foot pain, we often focus on sneakers, sandals and heels. But getting the right pair of slippers is equally as important! We could argue that we actually spend more time in slippers than any other shoe, so why wouldn’t we put in the extra time to score a properly supportive option? It’s all about pinpointing the design details that may completely transform your slipper game. If you haven’t exerted much thought into what to look for while slipper shopping for foot pain, we have some pointers you may want to consider.

How We Choose Which Slippers Are Best for Foot Pain

To compose the right set of guidelines to follow for our slipper selection, we set out to find expert tips to use as a foundation. Dr. Alexander Sawatzke from Nebraska Medicine, who specializes in orthopedic surgery, explains that “a good shoe that accommodates existing foot problems or imbalances can be very important in preventing foot issues, helping existing foot issues get better and preventing the need for potential surgery.” So, what are the correct recommendations?

Finding the right type of arch support is definitely key. Dr. Sawatzke explains that “flat feet can generally benefit from greater arch support,” while higher arches may want less to help “put the foot in a more neutral position.” Shock absorption is also important, so thicker soles and cushioned insoles are a must. You may also want to get a slipper with a curved “rocker” bottom to relieve pressure if you have ankle issues.

Not every slipper will have all of these features, and even when it comes to arch support, what works for you is relative. What we did was find a variety of slippers that feature at least one of these key details so you can make the decision you feel will work best for your feet. Read on to check out our selection!

SOLLBEAM Women’s Fuzzy Arch Support Orthotic Heel Cup Slippers

SOLLBEAM Women's Fuzzy Arch Support Orthotic Heel Cup Slippers
SOLLBEAM Women’s Fuzzy Arch Support Orthotic Heel Cup Slippers Amazon

These slippers may have the best customer track record when it comes to the three most important factors we searched for: support, comfort and style! Their sleek look is right up our alley, and shoppers who say they suffer with everything from heel spurs to plantar fasciitis finally found a slipper they feel amazing in.

Pros 

  • Major hit with shoppers
  • Affordable
  • Great for more serious foot issues
  • Tons of color options

Cons 

  • May be a bit slippery
See it!

Available at: Amazon

COFACE Women’s Fuzzy Slides

COFACE Women's Fuzzy Slides
COFACE Women’s Fuzzy Slides Amazon

Not only are these slippers supportive, they’re also super cute and stylish! We love how the fluffy criss-cross straps appear on the feet, and if you look at the profile of the slipper, you’ll notice that the arch support is curved to perfection. They’re an ideal shoe for home or to throw on to run a few quick errands!

Pros 

  • Trendy design
  • Lightweight
  • Tons of colors to choose from

Cons 

  • Arch support may not be enough for higher arches
See it!

Available at: Amazon

OOFOS OOriginal Sandal

OOFOS OOriginal Sandal
OOFOS OOriginal Sandal Amazon

Though they’re not your classically fuzzy slipper, these sandals are an ideal option to wear around the house and outside in the summer. They’re specifically designed to help with all types of pain, including joint or back issues that may be a result of wearing incorrect footwear. They’re made from a special type of foam which gives you the ultimate amount of shock absorption to boot!

Pros 

  • Lightweight
  • Perfect for recovery pain
  • Machine washable

Cons 

  • Not as soft as others
  • More expensive
See it!

Available at: Amazon

VIONIC Gracie

VIONIC Gracie
VIONIC Gracie Zappos

Anyone with high arches or with any type of pain that occurs while walking barefoot should definitely consider giving these slippers a shot. They are actually podiatrist-designed and boast the ideal shape and height to help feet completely at ease.

Pros 

  • Designed by podiatrists
  • Soft terrycloth lining

Cons 

  • More expensive
  • Only two colors available
See it!

Available at: Zappos

UGG Fuzz Sugar Cross Slide

UGG Fuzz Sugar Cross Slide
UGG Fuzz Sugar Cross Slide Zappos

We picked out this specific pair of UGG slippers because of their extra thick sole! It’s actually stacked with two layers to give some of the best shock absorption on the market, and they look trendy too. They may not be great for anyone who deals with serious foot issues, but if you’re looking for cozy comfort and support, they’ll be a solid match.

Pros 

  • Ultra-thick sole
  • Made from recycled materials
  • Trendy look

Cons 

  • More minimal arch support
  • Expensive
See it!

Available at: Zappos

Shevalues Summer House Slippers

Shevalues Summer House Slippers
Shevalues Summer House Slippers Amazon

As much as we adore fuzzy slippers, they’re not what we always love wearing in the summer. If you want a more breathable shoe to rock, check out these puppies! The cushioned footbed is wrapped in a linen material which is made for the season, plus the footbed is curved and molds to your exact foot shape over time.

Pros 

  • Made from breathable materials
  • Lightweight
  • Very affordable

Cons 

  • Shoppers report some material shedding
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Pillow Slides

Pillow Slides
Pillow Slides Amazon

These slides are another solid alternative slipper for the summer! They’re made from a waterproof material and are ergonomically designed to help your feet feel like they’re basically walking on air.

Pros 

  • Very lightweight
  • Modern look
  • Curved sole design
  • Super affordable

Cons 

  • Sizing is a bit tricky
See it!

Available at: Amazon

SKECHERS Cozy Slide

SKECHERS Cozy Slide
SKECHERS Cozy Slide Zappos

Fuzzy vibes all around! We love the textured shearling-style material on these slippers. But on a more practical level, shoppers note these shoes are ultra-lightweight so your feet won’t be weighed down while walking in them. They also have a thicker sole that’s indicative of a seriously comfy slipper.

Pros 

  • Soft and fuzzy material
  • Lightweight
  • Currently on sale

Cons 

  • Few sizes available
See it!

Available at: Zappos

RockDove Women’s Adjustable Wrap Memory Foam Slide Slipper

RockDove Women's Adjustable Wrap Memory Foam Slide Slipper
RockDove Women’s Adjustable Wrap Memory Foam Slide Slipper Amazon

For shoppers with arches that aren’t as high as others, these slippers have mid-level support that may be ideal for you. The thicker sole and memory foam padding also ensure that your foot won’t won’t feel pain no matter where you’re wearing them — be it outside or indoors.

Pros 

  • Adjustable top strap
  • Lightweight
  • Mid-level arch support

Cons 

  • Few colors available
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Tempur-Pedic ‘Windsock’ Slipper

Tempur-Pedic 'Windsock' Slipper
Tempur-Pedic ‘Windsock’ Slipper Nordstrom

These slippers use the same memory foam material in Tempur-Pedic’s mattresses, so the sole actually molds to your foot’s exact shape for the ultimate experience. The benefit is that it bounces back, so your slippers will stay cushiony-soft every time you wear them!

Pros 

  • High-quality memory foam insole
  • Super soft feel
  • Thick sole

Cons 

  • More expensive
  • Arch support may be too mild for some
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Nike Burrow Slipper

Nike Burrow Slipper
Nike Burrow Slipper Nordstrom

These slippers are definitely the sportiest of the bunch. They fully cover the front of the foot and feature a thick shock-absorbing sole that feels like you’re “walking on clouds,” according to one reviewer. They even have a fun little pocket on each shoe that’s actually functional! And as a bonus, they’re currently over 50% off — which is an incredible steal.

Pros 

  • Sporty athletic style
  • Currently on sale
  • Thick sole

Cons 

  • Silhouette is a bit bulky
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

