The Ultimate List of Cozy Slippers to Help With Foot Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shopping for shoes to relieve foot pain, we often focus on sneakers, sandals and heels. But getting the right pair of slippers is equally as important! We could argue that we actually spend more time in slippers than any other shoe, so why wouldn’t we put in the extra time to score a properly supportive option? It’s all about pinpointing the design details that may completely transform your slipper game. If you haven’t exerted much thought into what to look for while slipper shopping for foot pain, we have some pointers you may want to consider.

How We Choose Which Slippers Are Best for Foot Pain

To compose the right set of guidelines to follow for our slipper selection, we set out to find expert tips to use as a foundation. Dr. Alexander Sawatzke from Nebraska Medicine, who specializes in orthopedic surgery, explains that “a good shoe that accommodates existing foot problems or imbalances can be very important in preventing foot issues, helping existing foot issues get better and preventing the need for potential surgery.” So, what are the correct recommendations?

Finding the right type of arch support is definitely key. Dr. Sawatzke explains that “flat feet can generally benefit from greater arch support,” while higher arches may want less to help “put the foot in a more neutral position.” Shock absorption is also important, so thicker soles and cushioned insoles are a must. You may also want to get a slipper with a curved “rocker” bottom to relieve pressure if you have ankle issues.

Not every slipper will have all of these features, and even when it comes to arch support, what works for you is relative. What we did was find a variety of slippers that feature at least one of these key details so you can make the decision you feel will work best for your feet. Read on to check out our selection!

SOLLBEAM Women’s Fuzzy Arch Support Orthotic Heel Cup Slippers

These slippers may have the best customer track record when it comes to the three most important factors we searched for: support, comfort and style! Their sleek look is right up our alley, and shoppers who say they suffer with everything from heel spurs to plantar fasciitis finally found a slipper they feel amazing in.

Pros

Major hit with shoppers

Affordable

Great for more serious foot issues

Tons of color options

Cons

May be a bit slippery

Available at: Amazon

COFACE Women’s Fuzzy Slides

Not only are these slippers supportive, they’re also super cute and stylish! We love how the fluffy criss-cross straps appear on the feet, and if you look at the profile of the slipper, you’ll notice that the arch support is curved to perfection. They’re an ideal shoe for home or to throw on to run a few quick errands!

Pros

Trendy design

Lightweight

Tons of colors to choose from

Cons

Arch support may not be enough for higher arches

Available at: Amazon

OOFOS OOriginal Sandal

Though they’re not your classically fuzzy slipper, these sandals are an ideal option to wear around the house and outside in the summer. They’re specifically designed to help with all types of pain, including joint or back issues that may be a result of wearing incorrect footwear. They’re made from a special type of foam which gives you the ultimate amount of shock absorption to boot!

Pros

Lightweight

Perfect for recovery pain

Machine washable

Cons

Not as soft as others

More expensive

Available at: Amazon

VIONIC Gracie

Anyone with high arches or with any type of pain that occurs while walking barefoot should definitely consider giving these slippers a shot. They are actually podiatrist-designed and boast the ideal shape and height to help feet completely at ease.

Pros

Designed by podiatrists

Soft terrycloth lining

Cons

More expensive

Only two colors available

Available at: Zappos

UGG Fuzz Sugar Cross Slide

We picked out this specific pair of UGG slippers because of their extra thick sole! It’s actually stacked with two layers to give some of the best shock absorption on the market, and they look trendy too. They may not be great for anyone who deals with serious foot issues, but if you’re looking for cozy comfort and support, they’ll be a solid match.

Pros

Ultra-thick sole

Made from recycled materials

Trendy look

Cons

More minimal arch support

Expensive

Available at: Zappos

Shevalues Summer House Slippers

As much as we adore fuzzy slippers, they’re not what we always love wearing in the summer. If you want a more breathable shoe to rock, check out these puppies! The cushioned footbed is wrapped in a linen material which is made for the season, plus the footbed is curved and molds to your exact foot shape over time.

Pros

Made from breathable materials

Lightweight

Very affordable

Cons

Shoppers report some material shedding

Available at: Amazon

Pillow Slides

These slides are another solid alternative slipper for the summer! They’re made from a waterproof material and are ergonomically designed to help your feet feel like they’re basically walking on air.

Pros

Very lightweight

Modern look

Curved sole design

Super affordable

Cons

Sizing is a bit tricky

Available at: Amazon

SKECHERS Cozy Slide

Fuzzy vibes all around! We love the textured shearling-style material on these slippers. But on a more practical level, shoppers note these shoes are ultra-lightweight so your feet won’t be weighed down while walking in them. They also have a thicker sole that’s indicative of a seriously comfy slipper.

Pros

Soft and fuzzy material

Lightweight

Currently on sale

Cons

Few sizes available

Available at: Zappos

RockDove Women’s Adjustable Wrap Memory Foam Slide Slipper

For shoppers with arches that aren’t as high as others, these slippers have mid-level support that may be ideal for you. The thicker sole and memory foam padding also ensure that your foot won’t won’t feel pain no matter where you’re wearing them — be it outside or indoors.

Pros

Adjustable top strap

Lightweight

Mid-level arch support

Cons

Few colors available

Available at: Amazon

Tempur-Pedic ‘Windsock’ Slipper

These slippers use the same memory foam material in Tempur-Pedic’s mattresses, so the sole actually molds to your foot’s exact shape for the ultimate experience. The benefit is that it bounces back, so your slippers will stay cushiony-soft every time you wear them!

Pros

High-quality memory foam insole

Super soft feel

Thick sole

Cons

More expensive

Arch support may be too mild for some

Available at: Nordstrom

Nike Burrow Slipper

These slippers are definitely the sportiest of the bunch. They fully cover the front of the foot and feature a thick shock-absorbing sole that feels like you’re “walking on clouds,” according to one reviewer. They even have a fun little pocket on each shoe that’s actually functional! And as a bonus, they’re currently over 50% off — which is an incredible steal.

Pros

Sporty athletic style

Currently on sale

Thick sole

Cons

Silhouette is a bit bulky

Available at: Nordstrom

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!