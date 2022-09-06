The Best Shoes for Ball of Foot Pain That Are Still Stylish

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Many of Us deal with discomfort when it comes to our feet, and there are numerous types of pain. While conditions like plantar fasciitis are often discussed, ball of foot pain is not as commonly addressed. You can find this area at the front of your foot right before the arch begins. If you feel any type of discomfort concentrated in the area, there’s a chance you may suffer from a condition known as metatarsalgia.
But don’t be alarmed just yet! The Mayo Clinic doesn’t report this as a generally serious condition. Unless you’ve been feeling prolonged and intense pain for quite some time, there’s likely no need to go get your feet checked out by a podiatrist. However, it is recommended that if you have a burning pain at the ball of your foot that lasts for a couple of days, it may be time to call your doctor. First things first, however — you might want to switch out some of your shoes for better options.
How Do I Know Which Shoes Won’t Hurt My Feet?
If you’re feeling the type of pain we described, you may simply just be wearing the wrong type of shoes. Your footwear may potentially be aggravating metatarsalgia symptoms! In fact, your feet may need better arch support or footwear that includes shock-absorbing insoles to make the pain feel less severe — or go away altogether!
The common obstacle we notice when shopping for shoes that include these two features is that a lot of the styles are simply not that cute. So, we decided to do some serious searching and find trendy styles that look great and provide the support that your feet desperately need. As savvy online shoppers with a penchant for jazzing up the ankle area, we feel more than confident that these options from Dr. Scholl’s, Naturalizer, Sorel and more will elevate your confidence. Read on to shop our ultimate picks from Zappos, Amazon and beyond!
Born Mesilla
Easy, Breezy Comfort
These mules are such a reliable shoe that you can throw on in a snap. They have a super simple look, so you won’t even have to think twice about if they look good with the outfit you have on! And most importantly, they have the triple-layered cork sole that gives you all of the comfort your feet need.
Pros
- Easy slip-on style
- Teams with tons of different ensembles
Cons
- Sizing in some colors may be limited
- Fit may be hit-or-miss
Available at: Zappos
Naturalizer Samantha Half d’Orsay Flat
For Professional Ensembles
The thing we love most about these flats is that you would never be able to tell just how much arch support they actually have! It’s expertly hidden in the shoe’s design so that your feet are extra comfortable while looking sleek and chic.
Pros
- Works for both professional and casual looks
- Universally flattering nude shade
- Classic silhouette
Cons
- May be tight on the toe
Available at: Zappos
Dr. Scholl’s Discovery
Best Vacay Shoes
Espadrilles are the shoe of the summer! Usually a lower-heeled pair that looks like this pair have a fairly flat insole — a.k.a. zero support. But these espadrilles have a cushioned footbed that’s incredibly shock-absorbent, so your feet won’t get fatigued if you plan on walking around in them all day!
Pros
- Super breathable
- Timeless espadrille look
Cons
- Limited sizing in some hues
Available at: Zappos
Shires Moretta Clio Paddock Boot
Booting Out Discomfort
Comfy sneakers with orthotic details are fairly common, but it can be tough to find a Chelsea boot, for example, that actually provides substantial support and cushioning. This pair includes shock-absorbing insoles to provide contoured comfort, plus steel shanks to provide anti-fatigue relief!
Pros:
- Zipper for easy on and off
- Moisture-channeling lining
Cons:
- Not real leather (pro or con depending on the person!)
Available at: Amazon
Munro Cleo
Perfect Everyday Sandals
These sandals are arguably one of the last picks that we would expect to be orthopedic-friendly! Adorable leather block heel sandals that look exactly like this pair belong in everyone’s footwear wardrobe. And as for the supportive specs, they’re outfitted with shock-absorbing latex rubber outsole and have a curved innersole to keep your feet happy.
Pros
- Sleek and supportive silhouette
- Team with anything
Cons
- Limited sizing
- $170
Available at: Zappos
FitFlop Iqushion Ergonomic Flip-Flop
For Your Casual Summer Days
Your average rubber flip flops just won’t do in the summertime if your feet need extra support. Upgrade your flip flop game with this pair! The curved shape and thicker sole make them an excellent option for anyone who struggles with foot pain.
Pros
- More supportive than regular flip flops
- Tons of color options
Cons
- Some shoppers say the feel is a bit too stiff
Available at: Zappos
SAS Simplify Moccasin Loafers
Comfy as Slippers
What do you get when you mix a 100% leather loafer with the comfy-cozy design of moccasins? This perfect pair of slip-ons! Great for both work and play, these shoes feature Tripad Cushions designed to comfort all three pressure points: the inside ball, outside ball and heel. Exactly what we need!
Pros:
- Good variety of color options
- High ratings
- Available in numerous widths
Cons:
- A pricier pick
Available at: Amazon
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
All-Around Bestseller
Shoe trends come and go, but Birkenstocks are forever! They’re one of the most popular shoes on the market for people who deal with foot issues or not, and we’re particularly loving the modern Big Buckle version if you want to keep up with the latest en vogue styles.
Pros
- Trendy pick
- Seriously long-lasting and durable design
Cons
- $160
Available at: Nordstrom
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sandal
Major Trend Alert
We’re in love with the sporty look of these supportive sandals! The chunky details in the design make them look less like a “dad” hiking sandal, and more of a shoe that you can spot on a fashionable city girl. That chunky sole also makes it possible to have an incredibly supportive footbed that is reportedly “extremely comfortable.”
Pros
- Ultra-supportive
- Fashion forward
Cons
- No reviews at this time
Available at: Nordstrom
Wonesion Women’s Non Slip Sneakers
Bright Colors Galore
It’s hard to ignore these sneakers with how much attention they’ve gotten from Amazon shoppers! Not only is the fit and feel completely wowing reviewers, they come in tons of amazing color combos so that you can express your personality. Pick up a pair if you’re looking to add a major pop of color to your footwear!
Pros
- Tons of fun colors to choose from
- Over 29,000 reviews
- Affordable
Cons
- Size may be a hit-or-miss for some
Available at: Amazon
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Celeb-Loved Brand
This sneaker brand has gained major traction with stars like Britney Spears, Katie Holmes and Julianne Hough — just to name a few! We particularly love these running shoes for their simple design that you can wear during workouts — or with low-key athleisure ensembles.
Pros
- Celeb-approved brand
- Hundreds of five-star reviews
Cons
- $140
Available at: Nordstrom
Other Orthopedic-Friendly Shoes We Love:
