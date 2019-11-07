Katie Holmes Looks Effortlessly Cool in These Comfy Hoka One One Sneakers





Katie Holmes has been taking NYC by storm! She’s totally embraced the downtown look lately (like that iconic cashmere bra moment) — and we’re seriously loving it!

The actress is just coming off a breakup from her former flame Jamie Foxx, and she’s proving that her life definitely hasn’t stopped or slowed down despite any personal setbacks! She’s attending events left and right — and recently rocked a pair of Hoka One One sneakers with an ensemble that can only be described as effortlessly cool. The best part? You can order the same pair for yourself if you’re looking to model a look of your own after this one!

These Hoka One One Gaviota Leather sneakers are such winners — especially since they’re clearly Katie Holmes-approved! The Dawson’s Creek alum attended a wellness event hosted by the brand, where she was spotted wearing an all-white version of the shoes. Holmes sat on a panel where she shared her own personal wellness journey and how she practices positive self-care in her own life.

Aside from the incredibly personal and inspiring stories Holmes divulged, the outfit she rocked also made headlines. She paired her Hoka One One Gaviota Leather sneakers with a pair of light wash cigarette leg jeans and a black buttoned-up cardigan with a structured, fitted tuxedo jacket. It’s the jacket combined with the sneakers that truly sent this look over-the-top — and you could say that we’re quite obsessed.

The epitome of the cool girl vibe is embracing athleisure. When this trend first hit the streets and celebrities started to take notice, the collision of these two worlds was a bit unexpected — but now it’s become a standard in fashion-forward looks!

The best part about athleisure is that it’s edgy and modern — all while keeping comfort in mind! And these Hoka One One Gaviota Leather sneakers can definitely offer up maximum all-day wearability while remaining ultra stylish. Zappos shoppers say that the “fit and size were great” and that “this shoe fits true to size.” One reviewer says that they “highly recommend trying these out” and that Zappos is the best place to shop for them. Style, comfort and Katie Holmes — what more could you want out of these sneakers? They are seriously perfect.

Not quite the style that you’re looking for? Check out more kicks from Hoka One One and other sneakers available from Zappos here!

