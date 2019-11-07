



Totes are must-have bags, to no one’s surprise — because they can hold anything and everything and are perfectly suitable for everyday life. Whether we’re headed to work or to check out a new coffee shop or vintage boutique in town, a tote is coming with Us. The problem arises when we’re taking a bigger trip — a vacation, for example. Carrying around that big tote when we’re trying to condense our belongings as much as possible is less than ideal, to say the least!

We might even just be headed out for the day, knowing that later on we’re going shopping or have to pick up some cookies for a holiday dinner. Wouldn’t it be convenient to just roll our tote up, stick it in a much smaller crossbody and make the switch later on when we need it? Of course! And that’s why Everlane’s brand new travel tote exists. P.S. It’s also so, so chic!

Get The ReNew Traveler Tote ($270 value) for just $88 at Everlane!

This latest launch in Everlane’s ReNew collection just might be our favorite yet. The ReNew initiative is all about eliminating new plastic in the creation of clothing, the company’s goal to completely eliminate the use of it by 2021. That’s why this bag is made of 100% recycled nylon — with almost no plastic at all! This nylon is sleek, smooth and easily cleaned, and it matches beautifully with the leather details. Each style is totally monochromatic, with even the teeth of the zipper matching in color with the other materials for a super modern effect!

This incredibly spacious tote has a top zip closure, an exterior zip pocket and an interior zip pocket for maximal storage possibilities. We can fit shoes, a laptop, a book, a water bottle, our wallet, keys and phone inside all at once — and then we can stick our glasses case, charger and a pack of gum in the smaller pockets!

When it’s time for a trip, whether to the Caribbean or to the local flea market, this tote is made to easily roll up for “no-fuss packing.” Just give it three quick folds and a roll, tucking the handles and snapping it securely into place. It becomes so tiny that it’s even smaller than some clutches we own. It’s basically the size of a water bottle!

This essential traveler tote is available in four colors: Black, Toasted Coconut, Pale Pink and Slate Blue. Which one is your favorite? You can even buy all four, fold up three and store them in the fourth so you can switch them out whenever your heart desires. We know that’s our plan!

Not your style? Check out more bags and backpacks here and shop the rest of the ReNew collection at Everlane here!

