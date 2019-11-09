We’re Not Leaving Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Without This Coat





It’s here! Macy’s Friends & Family Sale has officially arrived and we’ve canceled all of our plans so we can be sure we’re taking full advantage of all of the amazing markdowns. So many items are on sale right now, and it’s going to take a while to look through every last one, but we know one thing — we need this coat and we’re not letting this sale come and go without ordering it!

This DKNY coat is so on trend it almost hurts. Really though, it’s left Us feeling over the moon. We’re just so into it! Love truly does blossom during the holiday season — or more specifically, during Macy’s Friends & Family Sale. This coat is nearly $150 off after all, so how could we not be completely and totally obsessed?

Get the DKNY Plaid Faux-Leather-Trim Walker Coat (originally $275) for just $134 with code FRIEND exclusively at Macy’s! Friends & Family Sale ends November 11, 2019.

Adoring shoppers have only left perfect reviews on this DKNY Walker Coat so far, calling it the “perfect transition coat” that they can “dress up with a black dress or down on the weekends with a turtleneck and leggings.” Two solid outfit options, though that’s only the beginning of this coat’s versatility!

Shoppers also say they “feel so cool” while wearing this coat and that it “fits beautifully.” It has it all going on — and so much more! In reviewers’ words, it’s “warm, stylish, both casual and classy” and can be worn “anywhere.”

This majorly marked-down coat features a brown plaid pattern. Plaid jackets are huge this year, but we’ve officially reached that time where we need to swap our boyfriend blazers for something more suitable for the cold. This coat is it! It even steps things up a notch by adding faux-leather trims to each of the side pockets!

This coat has a notched collar and a front-button closure. It’s lined on the inside with a smooth, silky material, and its straight hem hits right around the knee. Add all of these features together and we have just about the sleekest, chicest coat in the world. Or maybe the universe. Who’s to say? (Us.)

We can’t believe we have the chance to grab this coat for over 50% off right now. It was creeping up on $300 and now it’s under $150! That’s absolutely unreal, and we want every last part of it. Time to click that “add to bag” button and find our next must-have in this sale. And the next, and the next, and the next, and the…

