This 40%-Off Turtleneck Sweater Even Makes Leggings Look Chic

Turtleneck sweaters are like the T-shirts of wintertime. We can always grab and throw them on at the last minute, they’re excellent for layering and they’re seriously comfortable. Just like with T-shirts, however, not all turtlenecks are equal!

Want to make sure your next turtleneck purchase is one worth your time? We’ve got you. How does one with nearly 300 reviews and a 40%-off price tag sound? So far, so good, right? Now what if we told you it was also incredibly soft and almost impossibly flattering? We’re not just leading you on here. This sweater is the real deal!

Get the Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater (originally $79) for just $47 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Reviewers are so in love with this Chelsea28 turtleneck that one said they were actually coming back for more after already buying six! Shoppers say it has a “really flattering fit” and features the “softest fabric ever,” the comfort being “second to none.” We sometimes imagine turtlenecks as frumpy and boxy, but one shopper assured that this one is much “more modern than your average turtleneck sweater.” It’s “casual, yet elegant” and can be dressed up with “a scarf, long necklace or big earrings.” Others also love how it’s “perfect with leggings and boots” — our fall and winter uniform!

This sweater is made of a cotton-blend with just a hint of cashmere to really bring out the luxury. It has long sleeves with drop shoulders and a subtle high-low hem, the fabric draping gorgeously throughout for an oversized and cozy — and never clingy — fit. It’s currently available in four colors, and we’re grateful for this sale because we’re in love with every last one of them!

Get the Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater (originally $79) for just $47 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Burgundy Russet is a rich, muted red that’s just made for fall. Imagine wearing this with distressed black jeans and leather booties, posing among fallen red and yellow leaves. Total #OOTD content! The Tan Dale shade could totally work for this little “impromptu” photoshoot too!

We also have Grey Light Heather, a neutral, wintry color that would look adorable paired with a beanie. Wear it alone with bottoms or get creative by layering it under a tank dress! The last remaining shade is Olive Sarma, bringing a little greenery into the season, standing out against crisp white sheets of snow!

Whether we’re letting this sweater hang loose over leggings, tucking it into a wool skirt or layering it underneath a dress, we can always find a way to incorporate it into our everyday looks — and we will! We never want to go too long without wearing this comfy essential. That’s why we’re taking advantage of this sale and why you don’t want to miss out!

Get the Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater (originally $79) for just $47 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Chelsea28 here and other sweaters available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



