This Marked-Down Cashmere Blazer Proves Workwear Can Be Cozy Too





If you had to choose between spending a weekend in either a comfy, cozy cashmere sweater or a stiff, structured blazer, which would you choose? There’s no one to impress — just the chance to relax. Obviously, we’re choosing the sweater every time. When Monday morning rolls around, however, we’re sadly back to eight (or more) hours of discomfort — and that’s not even including our commute!

We don’t want to sacrifice our comfort, but professionalism calls for it. And apart from that, we just like looking put-together when we’re out and about. So, a blazer it is. But what if there were a blazer that felt just like the cozy sweater we left at home? And what if it were nearly $100 off right now?

Get the Charter Club Pure Cashmere Blazer (originally $269) for just $172 with code SHOP exclusively at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 27, 2019.

This Pure Cashmere Blazer was already 20% off for a limited time, but for the next few days, we can add another 20% off on top of that, bringing the price way down — and under $200! We were ready to spend the big bucks for such a life-saving piece like this, but we don’t even need to!

Shoppers say this sweater-blazer hybrid is so “classic and chic” and that they’re “so impressed with the quality.” That’s why multiple buyers said they went back for more colors after receiving their first! They say the cashmere is “soft to the touch” and lightweight, and they love how it’s not see-through like some cashmere sweaters tend to be. It’s substantial, but the material still “moves with you,” keeping it functional and comfortable. One shopper also mentioned that this blazer is “the perfect weight for the office,” which is where we’ll be wearing it the most!

This blazer has a button placket and a notched collar, even adding in faux pockets in front for super-refined sophistication. While it has the feel of a sweater, it’s tailored to offer the sharp fit and silhouette of a made-for-the-office piece. It also has a rounded-corner hem that hits past the hips for a visual softness!

This jacket is currently available in five colors, with both regular and petite sizes up for grabs. Colors include the neutral Heather Camel, Classic Black, Admiral Navy, Mid Grey Heather and the little pop of fall color that is the Crantini shade. Want more than one? Now’s the best time! Just don’t wait too long — and whatever you do, don’t forget that extra 20% off discount code!

Not your style? Check out more from Charter Club here and other sweaters available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



