Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Mesh Ballet Flats — Get in on the Trend With These Picks

By
The celebs have spoken! Mesh ballet flats are the It Shoe of the moment. Countless stars — from Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie to Zendaya and Kourtney Kardashian — have been seen sporting these edgy yet delicate shoes all over the world. The breezy nature of the design (they are made of mesh, after all) makes them a must-have for summer.

Get ahead on the trends by shopping some of the most sought-after styles. Whether you want to go for something delicate and classic or opt for a standout style, you’ll feel like a complete fashionista with any of the following mesh flats!

1. Marc Fisher Eldora Flat

Black mesh flats can feel a little daring, so if you’re looking for a subtle way to get in on the trend, nude is the way to go. The simplistic pointed-toe silhouette on these March Fisher flats offers a timeless elegance, while the fishnet textures boosts the trend appeal.

2. Voleece Mesh Ballet Flat

Dua Lipa was recently seen wearing mesh ballet flats that are basically identical to these bad boys. This design is equal parts preppy and edgy, and the patent leather strap adds an extra pop of personality!

3. Zodiac Idra Mary Jane Bow Ballet Flats

Knock out multiple trends with one shoe when you wear these fun and flirty flats. Balletcore is still going strong as we head into summer 2024, and the cute bow detailing plays off the coquette styles that are all the rage right now too. My advice? Go for the blue hue to stand out! Bonus: This is currently the most affordable pair on our list!

4. Open Edit Desi Mary Jane Flat

Heels aren’t a requirement for special occasions or nights out — seriously! Wearing these studded mesh flats will add a little razzle dazzle to any outfit. The pretty crystals elevate the whole shoe. Now, the big decision lies in choosing between black and tan . . . or you could just get both!

5. Sam Edelman May Flat

If you’re not so keen on having your toes on full display, this structured flat allows you to get in on the mesh trend in a more modest way. The side panels of the shoe offer the cool mesh vibe, while delicate details — like the pointed toe and little bow — give these shoes an elegant touch.

