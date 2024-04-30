Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The second I see my weather app start to hit 70 degrees, my mind instantly wants to start prepping for summer (and I am). I’m a fashionista, so I like to have my pool day outfits perfect, from my hat down to my sandals. And much like any other outfit, a great pool day outfit also consists of a chic tote bag that’ll carry all of the essentials.

The bag I’m turning to for both style and utility this summer? This mesh beach tote bag from Hoxis. With its massive size, I know this tote will be able to hold everything I need for a picturesque day spent poolside, including towels, books, sunscreen, drinks, a speaker, snacks and more. Yes, it can carry all of that — but comes in at just $14 on Amazon.

When it comes to style, this bag proves that simplicity is truly the keynote of style. It’s made of a chic mesh fabric that has a nautical vibe but also won’t be ruined from a splash of water. It features long, skinny handles, which make it easy to carry, no matter how light or heavy it is. It also has one lined pocket on the inside, in case there’s something you want to throw in that you’d prefer to conceal. Coming in 12 colorways, there are several styles to choose from, whether you prefer neutrals like beige or white or a pop of color like pink, teal or yellow.

I’m not the only person who caught heart eyes for this tote though. It’s also beloved by Amazon shoppers. Over 3,000 have been bought just in the last month alone. On top of that, this bag has racked up over 6,500 perfect ratings, along with several reviews applauding the tote. One of those shoppers, who called the bag “adorable,” likes the size of it, saying it’s “plenty big without looking like a suitcase hanging from your shoulder.” They also noted how they were able to fit a laundry list of items into it including: a “water bottle, kindle, phone, charger, beach towel, two types of sunscreen, epi pens and meds in case of bee stings, coverup, mints, water and [a] wallet” — and it still had room to spare.

Though I’ll be using this tote bag for the pool, I plan to put it to use in many other ways too. Seeing that it has a mesh fabric, it makes for a great tote for carrying home fresh produce from the farmers’ market during the summer. But I also plan to use it for days when I work from a coffee shop and need to bring along my laptop, and even for picnics in the park with my friends.

If your mind is in summer mode like mine and you could use a new tote for all of your summer festivities, you can find the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote for $14 on Amazon. At such a low price, it makes the perfect pool bag for kids, but it can also be used as a gift too. Happy shopping!

