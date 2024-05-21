Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What comes to mind when you think of Emily Ratajkowski? She’s earned her undisputed status as a supermodel, actor, and influential fashionista. Lately, we’ve been considering a new title for the 32-year-old, though. She’s known for rocking and reviving so many classic footwear trends that we can’t help but think of her as a sneakerhead with a massive collection of kicks that we’d love to rock any day of the week!

Whether she’s walking her dog or fiercely strolling through New York City, Ratajkowski stays dressed to impress with a cozy pair of sneaks. The model has worn so many Reebook styles it’s hard to keep up with. Not to mention, she’s one of the many A-listers known for rocking the viral Adidas Samba sneakers. She’s even ventured off to comfort-focused trainers. Frankly, there’s no sneaker style she can’t pull off.

Most recently, Ratajkowski channeled ’70s style when she was photographed in a pair of classic Converse All Star High-Tops. She served street-style swag pairing the vintage sneakers with an oversized crop sweatshirt, oversized jeans and blacked-out sunnies. Ratajkowski’s look is the epitome of cool girl style.

If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably inspired to test out a similar look, especially as the summer approaches. You’re in luck! You can snag the same exact sneakers Ratajkowski wore right now on Amazon!

Get the Converse All-Star High-Top Sneakers starting at just $63 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Constructed with a canvas fabric and rubber sole, these lace-up sneakers first gained notoriety as basketball sneakers. Over time, the classic sneakers picked up steam as a pop culture staple that we’ve known, loved and worn consistently over the years. They’re so versatile and stylish that you can dress them up with wide-leg trousers or wear them with denim cut-off shorts.

Ratajkowski isn’t the only one impressed by these classic kicks. They currently have more than 22,400 perfect five-star Amazon reviews. “These shoes go with everything and are a wardrobe essential,” one customer wrote. “I purchased them in bright pink and am incredibly happy with the color,” they added.

One shopper revealed they gifted a pair to their family members. “[I] bought these Converse Women’s All-Star ’70s High-Top Sneakers for my niece, and they’re pure classic coolness,” the shopper began. “The retro vibe is fantastic and they’re incredibly versatile for any outfit. She loves how they look and how comfy they feel. A timeless hit for any fashion-forward girl!”

If you’re on the hunt for a retro, celeb-approved sneaker to add a cool girl flair to your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with Converse All-Stars. These high-tops have rave reviews from Amazon shoppers and have been worn by so many A-listers, including Emily Ratajkowski!

