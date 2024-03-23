Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we can always count on Emily Ratajkowski for, it’s serving up an effortlessly chic street-style look. With the Big Apple being her home, she’s had to find practical ways to look stylish with all of the walking required to get around the city. One of those handy hacks? These chic street style-worthy sneakers you can now get on sale at Zappos.

We know the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers are one of Ratajkowski’s favorites, as she’s constantly being spotted in them. Fans of data over here, we did some research and realized she’s been snapped in them at least 16 times since October of 2023, which means she’s found at least 16 different ways to style them! She was last spotted in the sleek style while walking her dog in New York City on March 14, 2024, when she paired them with an oversized blazer, baggy trousers, a white T-shirt, minimal hoop earrings and some Quay glasses.

Get the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (originally $90) on sale for $69 at Zappos!

Related: These Sandals Are ‘Just as Comfortable’ as Birkenstocks — 40% Off in the Big Spring Sale Sometimes, when it comes to designer brands, the only reason they’re priced higher is because of their buzz-worthy name. The truth is, you can find a ton of pieces out there that have the same quality construction and comfort, just without the flashy logo. These sandals are proof of that. Not only do reviewers say […]

After taking a closer look at the sneakers, we can definitely see why Ratajkowski has made them her new go-to. Constructed with a classic silhouette, suede detailing, contrasting brown rubber sole and sleek Puma logo, these sneakers have a retro-style cool-girl chic vibe that Ratajkowski pulls off oh-so well. But they’re also incredibly comfortable for all of the walking NYC entails, made with a mesh sock liner and durable rubber midsole and outsole.

Ratajkowski’s already given us so much styling inspo in these sneakers, we’ll have outfits for days. She’s worn them from fall to spring, proving that they’re not only warm enough for winter weather, but they can also be paired with outfits of all kinds. From a midi skirt and matching bralette to a cozy, oversized teddy coat, she’s done it all!

Related: If You Have Flat Arches Like Me, You Need These Comfy and Stylish White Sneaks White sneakers are a cornerstone of your spring and summer wardrobe. Think about it: If you’re unsure of what shoes to wear, 99% of the time you can throw on a pair of white sneaks to complete your outfit. Once the weather starts to warm up, I wear my white sneakers more than any other […]

If you’ve been on the hunt for some new chic street-style shoes, look no further than these Ratajkowski-approved sneakers that you can now get on sale for $69 at Zappos.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (originally $90) on sale for $69 at Zappos!

Related: These Eco-Friendly Rain Boots Are a ‘Total Win’ — I Can’t Wait for Them to Arrive The phrase “April showers bring May flowers” is partially true, but it neglects the fact that May isn’t all flowers… it actually rains quite a bit in May! In fact, every month from now until October has showers — why are we targeting April? As much as we would like to ditch our umbrellas on […]