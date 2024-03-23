Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If there’s one thing we can always count on Emily Ratajkowski for, it’s serving up an effortlessly chic street-style look. With the Big Apple being her home, she’s had to find practical ways to look stylish with all of the walking required to get around the city. One of those handy hacks? These chic street style-worthy sneakers you can now get on sale at Zappos.
We know the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers are one of Ratajkowski’s favorites, as she’s constantly being spotted in them. Fans of data over here, we did some research and realized she’s been snapped in them at least 16 times since October of 2023, which means she’s found at least 16 different ways to style them! She was last spotted in the sleek style while walking her dog in New York City on March 14, 2024, when she paired them with an oversized blazer, baggy trousers, a white T-shirt, minimal hoop earrings and some Quay glasses.
Get the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (originally $90) on sale for $69 at Zappos!
After taking a closer look at the sneakers, we can definitely see why Ratajkowski has made them her new go-to. Constructed with a classic silhouette, suede detailing, contrasting brown rubber sole and sleek Puma logo, these sneakers have a retro-style cool-girl chic vibe that Ratajkowski pulls off oh-so well. But they’re also incredibly comfortable for all of the walking NYC entails, made with a mesh sock liner and durable rubber midsole and outsole.
Ratajkowski’s already given us so much styling inspo in these sneakers, we’ll have outfits for days. She’s worn them from fall to spring, proving that they’re not only warm enough for winter weather, but they can also be paired with outfits of all kinds. From a midi skirt and matching bralette to a cozy, oversized teddy coat, she’s done it all!
If you’ve been on the hunt for some new chic street-style shoes, look no further than these Ratajkowski-approved sneakers that you can now get on sale for $69 at Zappos.
See it: Get the Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (originally $90) on sale for $69 at Zappos!