Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, when it comes to designer brands, the only reason they’re priced higher is because of their buzz-worthy name. The truth is, you can find a ton of pieces out there that have the same quality construction and comfort, just without the flashy logo. These sandals are proof of that. Not only do reviewers say they’re “just as comfortable” as designer styles — they’re also on sale right now for 40% off on Amazon during the Big Spring Sale.

Meet the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals that shoppers say are “quite similar” to designer versions but are a “fraction of the price.” A perfect transitional spring shoe, these sandals feature an open-toe design, two metal belt buckle closures on each side and are made from a soft and stylish suede material. And though they’re better on the budget, that doesn’t mean they skimp in the quality department. They’re made of 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to the foot, premium faux leather and a flexible cork footbed. They also have an EVA outsole on the bottom to ensure optimal traction – a.k.a. your feet won’t slide on slippery surfaces!

Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal (originally $50) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 13 Flattering Skirts That Will Amp Up Your Spring Style The seasons change like clockwork, and so does our sense of style. While we prefer one trend during cooler months, we may opt for a completely different aesthetic when the weather starts to warm up. No matter your preferred vibe, there’s nothing like stocking up on flattering clothing items that fit perfectly year-round. Now that […]

Not only are these sandals a lookalike for designer styles, but they also have a cult following on Amazon. In fact, they currently have a whopping 43,800+ five-star ratings, with thousands of glowing shopper reviews along with them. Assuming shoppers are getting ready for the warmer months ahead, at least 400 of them have been purchased in the last month alone. Wow!

Many of the shoppers praised the sandals in the review section for their comfortable fit that hugs the feet. “The fit is perfect and it feels like walking on air,” one customer said. Another shopper claims that they’re “such a comfortable footbed sandal” with “good cushion and arch support.”

Related: If You Have Flat Arches Like Me, You Need These Comfy and Stylish White Sneaks White sneakers are a cornerstone of your spring and summer wardrobe. Think about it: If you’re unsure of what shoes to wear, 99% of the time you can throw on a pair of white sneaks to complete your outfit. Once the weather starts to warm up, I wear my white sneakers more than any other […]

And if you’re someone who likes to hike or travel, you can rest easy easy knowing these can go the distance. Another customer who trekked up and down Vietnam with the sandals said the trip truly proved that these are “the most comfortable, durable, and travel-friendly sandals” they had ever worn. “My God, if my trip has proven anything, it is that these sandals are amazing,” they said.

These sandals can be styled with all kinds of spring, summer and fall outfits and dressed up or down in the process. They can be paired with a flowy dress, some boho jewelry and a clutch for a casual dinner date night on a patio. But they can also be styled with skinny jeans, a flowy blouse and minimal jewelry for a Saturday farmer’s market date with friends. They can also really be dressed down with leggings and a tank top for running errands or picking the kids up from school.

For sandals that are “better than the name brand lookalike,” according to shoppers, you won’t want to miss out on these sleek suede beauties while they’re still on sale for $30 on Amazon.

See it: Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal (originally $50) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? See more sandals here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!