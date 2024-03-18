Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The seasons change like clockwork, and so does our sense of style. While we prefer one trend during cooler months, we may opt for a completely different aesthetic when the weather starts to warm up. No matter your preferred vibe, there’s nothing like stocking up on flattering clothing items that fit perfectly year-round.

Related: 10 Spring Trench Coats You'll Love — Starting at Just $51 Although we’re starting to transition into spring, there’s still plenty of time to wear all your dashing, cozy outerwear pieces. As we all know, Mother Nature is fickle — and winds can pick up at the drop of a hat. Whether you prefer billowing coats or cropped variations, a new jacket is an essential item. […]

Now that spring is officially here, it’s time to pull out clothing items to make you feel comfy whether you’re lounging around the house, hosting a business meeting or hitting the town with your besties. We’ve searched across some of our favorite retailers (Amazon, Free People and Quince, to name a few) and rounded up 13 flattering skirts that look good no matter your style. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Mini Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Mini skirts often get a bad rep because of tight, uncomfortable fabric. This Free People find is a breath of fresh air. It’s made with soft and stretchy material that doesn’t fit snuggly against your skin. Plus, it has an elastic waistband for added comfort.

2. We Also Love: If you like the feel of lacey fabrics, you’ll want to get your hands on this white mini skirt. It’s double-lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through, plus it has the cutest ruffle detailing at the hem.

3. We Can’t Forget: This lightweight linen skirt is so versatile. You channel street-style vibes when you pair it with sneakers, a band tee and an oversized leather jacket. On the other hand, you can elevate the look with open-toe heels, a blazer and a satin tank top.

4. Bonus: You’ll turn heads courtesy of this sweet bubble gum pink mini. It features the cutest gold button detailing, which adds a sophisticated touch.

Midi Skirts

5. Corduroy Cutie: Get ready to cinch your waist! This A-line corduroy midi skirt features a belt attachment that you can tighten or loosen at your discretion.

6. Flowy Florals: This flowy skirt just screams spring. The vibrant flowers are lively accents against this pleated off-white number.

7. Sweet Side Slits: Want to show a little skin? This floral print midi features a chic side slit. Don’t worry — it doesn’t go up too high, though.

8. Street-Style Win: Yes, you absolutely need a cute cargo skirt to serve street-style vibes. Not only is this Wild Fable number cute and functional, it’s seriously inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS through 4XL.

9. Stretchy Waist: If you struggle with skirts fitting your waist too tightly, you may want to opt for a dress with an elastic waistband like this stunner that’s available at Walmart.

Maxi Skirts

10. Angelic Dream: This all-white dress is an angelic dream. Whimsical pleats flowy through this tiered maxi, making it perfect for boho babes.

11. Satin Serve: Everyone, and we do mean everyone, needs at least one silky maxi skirt in their repertoire. This chocolate Quince skirt is crafted from 100% mulberry silk and has a drape finish. Best of all? It boasts a hidden elastic band.

12. Denim All The Way: Get ready to serve Y2K vibes. This floor-length denim skirt has the cutest slit.

13. Last But Not Least: You’ll shine like the brightest star with the help of this floral sequin skirt.