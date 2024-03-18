Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It might just be the beginning of spring, but that means summer is right around the corner — a.k.a. swim season! Every year, I can’t help but upgrade my swimwear, and this year I plan on stocking up on all the trendy suits. Popular fashion and makeup trends are making their beachfront debut with coquette styles and bright color patterns (yep, Barbiecore is still going strong!). Plus, you’ll be seeing fun rippled textures to make your bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces more exciting.

We have all the scoop on the top swim trends below — along with some of the most gorgeous styles for all sizes and shapes. Ready to strut onto the beach as your most confident self? You need one (or a few) of the following swimsuits!

Unique Textures

That standard smooth swimsuit material you know and love is taking a back seat this year to let textured fabrics shine. I’m talking fun ripples, like the ones found on the Soly Hux Solid Textured Two Piece, unique embossments to add a little extra flair to your suit (I can’t get enough of the flower motif on Venus Textured Cutout One Piece), and ruffles galore. These small enhancements give your swimwear a bit more personality!

1. Soly Hux Solid Textured 2 Piece

2. Venus Textured Cutout One Piece

3. Bar II Pucker Up Textured Notched-Neck Tankini Top + Bar II Textured Bikini Bottom

4. Fella Gabriel Bikini Top + Fella Chad Bikini Bottom

Coquette Vibes

The top makeup and fashion trend of the year — girlie coquette styles — are melting into swimwear. Unsurprisingly, you’ll be seeing bows everywhere (like on the Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit), along with ruffles, eyelets and belted waists to accentuate your figure. I love that there are also plenty of fun plus-sized options (including the Zenbriele Plus Size Tummy Control 2-Piece Ruffle Bathing Suit). In past years, plus options were barebones and basic, but now all sizes can get in on the trends!

5. Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

6. SweatyRocks Ruffled 3 Piece Bathing Suit

7. Zenbriele Plus Size Tummy Control 2-Piece Ruffle Bathing Suit

8. Victoria’s Secret Shine Strap Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit

Cutouts

Why not show a little bit more skin? One-pieces are getting sexier with side and front cutouts. The J.Crew Cutout Halter One-Piece Swimsuit offers a unique flair with its criss-cross cutouts along the front. On the flip side, the Eomenie Cutout High Waisted One-Piece is designed with a more modest cutout along the front.

9. Eomenie Cutout High Waisted One-Piece

10. J.Crew Cutout Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

11. Peony Holiday One-Piece Swimsuit

12. Reformation Paddle One Piece Swimsuit

Color-Block Styles

Why wear one color when you could wear two contrasting hues? The trends are pointing towards bright and bold shades of blue, pinks, purples and more. The Quince Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit keeps things simple with a contrasting panel (and a bow!). While the Milly Cabana Amalfi Color Block Bikini combines white, orange and pink for a summery sunset on your suit!

13. BMJL High-Waisted Color Block Cheeky Bikini

14. Quince Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

15. L Space High Tide Color Block Bikini Top + L Space High Tide Classic Bikini Bottoms

16. Milly Cabana Amalfi Color Block Bikini Top + Milly Cabana Amalfi Color Block Bikini Bottom