Here at Us, we love spring and summer dresses. They’re an easy, efficient way to revel in the warmth of these seasons and remain chic. Whether you’re heading to brunch with the girlies or attending a formal event, the right dress can keep you cool and polished. We found the cutest shirt dress that you’ll never want to take off this spring — and it’s only $9 — yes, you read correctly — at Walmart!

We love neutral tones because they’re versatile and help flesh out your wardrobe with options that let you play with a range of colors. This Time and Tru Women’s Button Front Shirt Dress with Long Sleeves is the perfect option due to its flouncy demeanor and brown and beige color palette. It uses 100% rayon for a delicate, breezy choice and has long sleeves for added coverage. What we love most about this dress is how flouncy and airy it looks — we seriously see ourselves running around in this number!

To style this dress, you could pair it with sandals for a relaxed, laid-back vibe that you can practically wear anywhere during spring or summer. Or, you could rock it with heels and a bold handbag for an elevated, sophisticated look. We suggest wearing this dress with a piece of shapewear to help refine your appearance and give you a seamless finish. Further, this dress comes in five colors and has an XS to XL size range.

While reviewing and discussing this dress, one Walmart reviewer gushed, “This dress is darling! So light and fresh. I love how it hangs. Time and Tru is always true to size for me. This has nice coverage at the bust, and it has a comfy cinched waist that is flattering, too.” Another reviewer added, “For 100% rayon, this dress is a bargain for less than $20.”

So, if you’re looking for a neutral dress that’s perfect for any upcoming spring or summer event, this $9 option from Walmart could be your answer!

