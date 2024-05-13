Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The obsession over the rich mom style continues. There’s nothing like stocking up on wardrobe essentials that effortlessly elevate your outfits. Whether you’re running errands or leading a business meeting, you want to feel comfortable and look put together without trying too hard. Keeping your closet filled with versatile pieces that you can mix and match together is a helpful way to knock those fashion goals out of the park.

Related: Editor's Picks: Pickleball Essentials for Staying Cute and Cool on the Court Pickleball season is in full swing! Earlier this spring, I took a multi-class “Intro to Pickleball” clinic to learn how to play — and now I’m completely hooked. I just signed up for my first league too! I’ve made new friends and gotten such good workouts in, but most importantly, this sporty endeavor has given […]

Right now, Nordstrom is offering major savings on rich mom-approved fashion essentials. From luxurious tops to elegant gowns and top-notch skincare devices, there’s something for everyone that’s discounted at Nordstrom right now. We’ve compiled a list of 20 casually rich summer pieces you’ll turn heads in. Shop our top picks below.

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll keep this Vince Camuto shirt in rotation this spring and summer. The lightweight top features a unique button detailing that makes it stand out from your average white blouse — originally $89, now just $53!

2. Celeb Style: Kelly Clarkson wore this same exact shirt during an episode of her hit talk show in April. You can snag her dreamy look for less — originally $55, sale starting at $24!

3. Drapey Cowl-neck: This ASTR the Label shirt looks like a piece of art. The silky top has a sleeveless silhouette and features a drapey cowl neckline — originally $54, sale starting at $41!

4. Everyday Slay: White T-shirts are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This long-sleeve, crop top is perfect for laid-back days — originally $30 $12!

Skirts, Dresses & Jumpsuits

5. Statement MakerAll eyes will be on you when you wear this stunning En Saison dress. It has an intricate splatter print design and cute ruffle details — originally $118, now just $59!

6. Office Siren Slay: Channel the viral office siren trend, courtesy of this seamless House of CB skirt — originally $74, now just $14!

7. Subtle Sophistication: Calling all plus-size, fashionistas! You’ll want to rock this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit the next time a formal occasion pops up on your calendar — originally $90, now just $45!

8. Pleated Slits: This midi skirt is the perfect pop of color. It features so many bright shades of magenta pink and purple. Plus, it comes with a sassy front slit — originally $83, starting at $53!

9. LBD: This midi frock puts a spin on the classic little black dress. It comes with a stunning corset-style bodice and a dreamy pleated skirt — originally $80, sale starting at $48!

Shoes

10. Classic Kicks: We don’t make the rules but everyone should have at least one pair of Nike Air Force 1s in their collection. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new pair of all-white sneakers or you want to replace a pair that you can’t go without, you can’t go wrong with these versatile kicks — originally $125, now just $94!

11. Fun Flats: Two-strap sandals are one of our favorite styles to rock this season! The Sam Edelman Rowan Sandal features the brand’s classic logo and a comfy footbed that doesn’t hurt feet after extended wear — originally $120, sale starting at $84!

12. Luxe Style: Channel rich mom style with these stunning Tory Burch thong sandals. They feature the brand’s iconic logo and luxurious leather fabric — originally $228, sale starting at $109!

13. Canvas Style: Low-top canvas sneakers add a chill touch to warm-weather ensembles. Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers are a classic style that never goes out of style — originally $60, now just $45!

14. Mad About Mules: If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of mules to wear into the office, take a look at these luxe-looking flats from Steve Madden — originally $90, now just at $45!

Beauty, Intimates & Accessories

15. Tools We Do Adore: If you’re into skincare, then you’re probably all too familiar with microcurrent devices and their jaw-dropping results. The NuFACE Mini is one of our favorite devices helps firm the face and the neck while lifting brows and smoothing fine lines. — originally, $250, now just $188!

16. Snatched Up: Who doesn’t love the compression and slimming shapewear provides? Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line is a fan favorite for so many reasons. This shaping bodysuit enhances the bust, lifts the butt while slimming the thighs and core — originally $130, on sale starting at just $48!

17. Celeb-Approved Undies: Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of the intimate brand Hanky Panky! Stock up with this three-pack of lace thongs while they’re still on sale — originally $72, now just $36!

18. Refreshed Curls: Don’t bring dry, parched tresses into the spring and summer. Aveda’s nourishing be curly Curl Enhance Cream uses a plant-based peptide to hydrate and strengthen wavy and curly hair types — originally $36, now just $27!

19. Hats Off: Turn heads during your next vacation with the help of this straw hat — originally $29, now just $22!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

20. Last But not Least: Who doesn’t love a pair of sunnies during the spring and summer? Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses are so trendy. Plus they have glare-reducing lenses that make basking in the sunshine less painful — originally $230, now just $184!