The obsession over the rich mom style continues. There’s nothing like stocking up on wardrobe essentials that effortlessly elevate your outfits. Whether you’re running errands or leading a business meeting, you want to feel comfortable and look put together without trying too hard. Keeping your closet filled with versatile pieces that you can mix and match together is a helpful way to knock those fashion goals out of the park.
Right now, Nordstrom is offering major savings on rich mom-approved fashion essentials. From luxurious tops to elegant gowns and top-notch skincare devices, there’s something for everyone that’s discounted at Nordstrom right now. We’ve compiled a list of 20 casually rich summer pieces you’ll turn heads in. Shop our top picks below.
Tops
1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll keep this Vince Camuto shirt in rotation this spring and summer. The lightweight top features a unique button detailing that makes it stand out from your average white blouse — originally $89, now just $53!
2. Celeb Style: Kelly Clarkson wore this same exact shirt during an episode of her hit talk show in April. You can snag her dreamy look for less — originally $55, sale starting at $24!
3. Drapey Cowl-neck: This ASTR the Label shirt looks like a piece of art. The silky top has a sleeveless silhouette and features a drapey cowl neckline — originally $54, sale starting at $41!
4. Everyday Slay: White T-shirts are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This long-sleeve, crop top is perfect for laid-back days — originally $30 $12!
Skirts, Dresses & Jumpsuits
5. Statement MakerAll eyes will be on you when you wear this stunning En Saison dress. It has an intricate splatter print design and cute ruffle details — originally $118, now just $59!
6. Office Siren Slay: Channel the viral office siren trend, courtesy of this seamless House of CB skirt — originally $74, now just $14!
7. Subtle Sophistication: Calling all plus-size, fashionistas! You’ll want to rock this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit the next time a formal occasion pops up on your calendar — originally $90, now just $45!
8. Pleated Slits: This midi skirt is the perfect pop of color. It features so many bright shades of magenta pink and purple. Plus, it comes with a sassy front slit — originally $83, starting at $53!
9. LBD: This midi frock puts a spin on the classic little black dress. It comes with a stunning corset-style bodice and a dreamy pleated skirt — originally $80, sale starting at $48!
Shoes
10. Classic Kicks: We don’t make the rules but everyone should have at least one pair of Nike Air Force 1s in their collection. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new pair of all-white sneakers or you want to replace a pair that you can’t go without, you can’t go wrong with these versatile kicks — originally $125, now just $94!
11. Fun Flats: Two-strap sandals are one of our favorite styles to rock this season! The Sam Edelman Rowan Sandal features the brand’s classic logo and a comfy footbed that doesn’t hurt feet after extended wear — originally $120, sale starting at $84!
12. Luxe Style: Channel rich mom style with these stunning Tory Burch thong sandals. They feature the brand’s iconic logo and luxurious leather fabric — originally $228, sale starting at $109!
13. Canvas Style: Low-top canvas sneakers add a chill touch to warm-weather ensembles. Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers are a classic style that never goes out of style — originally $60, now just $45!
14. Mad About Mules: If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of mules to wear into the office, take a look at these luxe-looking flats from Steve Madden — originally $90, now just at $45!
Beauty, Intimates & Accessories
15. Tools We Do Adore: If you’re into skincare, then you’re probably all too familiar with microcurrent devices and their jaw-dropping results. The NuFACE Mini is one of our favorite devices helps firm the face and the neck while lifting brows and smoothing fine lines. — originally, $250, now just $188!
16. Snatched Up: Who doesn’t love the compression and slimming shapewear provides? Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line is a fan favorite for so many reasons. This shaping bodysuit enhances the bust, lifts the butt while slimming the thighs and core — originally $130, on sale starting at just $48!
17. Celeb-Approved Undies: Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of the intimate brand Hanky Panky! Stock up with this three-pack of lace thongs while they’re still on sale — originally $72, now just $36!
18. Refreshed Curls: Don’t bring dry, parched tresses into the spring and summer. Aveda’s nourishing be curly Curl Enhance Cream uses a plant-based peptide to hydrate and strengthen wavy and curly hair types — originally $36, now just $27!
19. Hats Off: Turn heads during your next vacation with the help of this straw hat — originally $29, now just $22!
20. Last But not Least: Who doesn’t love a pair of sunnies during the spring and summer? Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses are so trendy. Plus they have glare-reducing lenses that make basking in the sunshine less painful — originally $230, now just $184!