No matter the time of year, having a fully stocked intimates drawer is crucial. And while there are plenty of factors to ponder when upgrading your collection, it’s crucial to consider variety! Think about it: Seamless thongs banish thick visible panty lines, while shapewear smooths the skin and provides tummy control. Truthfully, you can never have too many pairs of undies at your disposal. Just ask Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston. During a chat with Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine back in 2020, Aniston gave a full rundown of what she was wearing — including underwear from wildly popular brand Hanky Panky.

With an average of one thong sold worldwide every 10 seconds, it’s a no-brainer that these comfy undies are the go-to choice for celebrities and influencers alike. Quite frankly, Aniston isn’t alone. A-listers including Halle Berry and Lea Michele have all voiced their support for the brand. And luckily for Us, the brand is now offering its highly acclaimed undies on Amazon — with a few options on sale. That’s right! At the moment, you can even snag the Hanky Panky Signature Lace French Brief and Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong Three-Pack for up to 20% off.

Keep scrolling to shop these celeb-approved undies from Amazon!

Get the Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong Three-Pack in a variety of colors at Amazon!

Bid farewell to panty lines once and for all when you slip on these buttery-soft undies. Trademarked as The World’s Most Comfortable Thong, the brand’s signature items feature a stretchy lace fabric which essentially feels like you’re wearing nothing. These low-rise undies also come with an ultra-flattering V-front and V-back waistband. They also feature 100% cotton crotch lining which helps keep the intimate area dry and ventilated. What more could you want?

Shoppers are equally impressed with Hanky Panky as the iconic Friends star. Amazon customers have even detailed just how long they have been fans of the brand. “I wear [sic] them since 2005, and I will always wear them cause [sic] they [are] beautiful and comfortable,” one reviewer confessed. Another shopper, who previously snagged their undies on sale, beamed about the pigmented shade range. “This is a gorgeous, vibrant blue pair of Hanky Panky’s that I was thrilled to get on sale,” they wrote.

If you want to wear a comfortable thong that won’t dig into your sides, then Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong Three-Pack will be your favorite! No more panty lines or leftover marks from your undies — it’s a whole new world!

