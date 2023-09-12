Your account
The 15 Best Shapewear Items Under $50 on Amazon

By
Getty
Getty Images

If you’re anything like Us, you have a whole slew of wedding invites looming this fall. This means planning a variety of outfits which will allow you to look and feel your very best, while also offering enough comfort to get your groove on out on the dance floor and enjoy a slice (or two) of wedding cake. But that whole “looking-and-feeling-your-very-best” thing can be difficult if you feel self-conscious in more formal clothing — after all, if you’re getting dolled up for a big event, the usual lumps and bumps can sometimes feel like they’re in the spotlight.

No worries! We gathered 15 of our favorite shapewear options on Amazon to help ease the stress — all under $50, so you won’t be breaking a bank for a wardrobe item which (hopefully) none of the other guests are going to see. These shapers range from full-torso options to top-only and bottom-only, in a wide range of cuts, colors and firmness for pretty much any fashion need. Keep on scrolling for all of our shapewear picks, and get ready to rock every autumnal celebration!

Full Torso

Maidenform Womens Firm Control Open-Bust Body Shaper

Maidenform womens Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Fl2556 shapewear bodysuits, Body Beige, X-Large US
Maidenform
The sleek fabric on this low-cut bodysuit hugs you firmly and smooths bulges, with a neckline perfect for any super-low-cut tops.

Pros

  • You can wear your own bra, if you want
  • Flattering fit from waist to thigh
  • Cool comfort fabric

Cons

  • If you don't want to wear your own bra, this isn't the option for you
  • No bust shaping
$68On Sale: $28.99You Save 57%
See it!

ShaperX Tummy Control Thong Bodysuit

SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper Tank Top,SZ5215-Umber-S/M
SHAPERX
This thong-cut bodysuit is ideal if you’re looking for coverage on top with much more openness on the bottom.

Pros

  • Super-high-cut bottom for your own high-cut bottoms
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • Thong cut can be divisive for some
  • No thigh shaping
$47.99On Sale: $37.99You Save 21%
See it!

Hometa Women's Tummy Control Butt Lifter Strapless Bodysuit

HOMETA Women's Shapewear Bodysuits Tummy Control Butt Lifter Body Shaper Strapless Seamless Mid Thigh Jumpsuit Tops
HOMETA
So many of the cutest dresses are strapless or make it difficult to wear bras underneath — this bodysuit solves the strap problem by removing them entirely, offering smoothing support without the straps.

Pros

  • Ideal for wear under strapless outfits
  • Complete coverage and smoothing from chest to thighs

Cons

  • No straps if you're looking for extra support
$29.99
See it!

FeelinGirl Deep V Neck Thong Shapewear Bodysuit

FeelinGirl Shapewear Bodysuit Tummy Control Slim Body Shaper Deep V Neck Corset Tops Thong Body Suits for Women
FeelinGirl
Rocking a deep-V top but still looking for the security of straps? Snap up this bodysuit from FeelinGirl!

Pros

  • Perfect for wear under deep-V necklines
  • Still offers the support of straps
  • Tummy control in the middle

Cons

  • Thong cut can be divisive for some
  • No thigh shaping
$36.99
See it!

ShaperX Tummy Control Sleeveless Shapewear Bodysuit

SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Sleeveless Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper,SZ5238-Black-L/XL
SHAPERX
The ultra-flattering square-cut neckline of this shapewear piece looks great under similar tops or on its own as a bodysuit under a pair of jeans or flowy slacks. The world is your oyster!

Pros

  • Flattering square-cut neckline
  • Thick straps for support
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • Straps can be too thick for spaghetti-strap tops
  • Thong cut can be divisive for some
  • No thigh shaping
$32.39
See it!

Tops Only

Shapermint Women's Scoop Neck Tummy Control Cami

SHAPERMINT Womens Tops - Scoop Neck Cami - Tank Top for Women, Camisole for Women, Tummy Control Shapewear
SHAPERMINT
Camis are a statement wardrobe piece, and this top will do double duty as both an ideal layering item and a shaping solution!

Pros

  • Functions as both a cami top and a shaping piece
  • Different colors to choose from
  • Classic cami/spaghetti-strap look

Cons

  • No bottom shaping
$27.19
See it!

Euyzou Women's Tummy Control Shapewear Tank Top

EUYZOU Women's Tummy Control Shapewear Tank Tops Seamless Square Neck Compression Tops Slimming Body Shaper Camisole-Black L
EUYZOU
This shaper tank offers a similar square-cut neckline as the bodysuit above, but as a single top.

Pros

  • Flattering square-cut neckline
  • Thick straps for support
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • No bottom shaping
$19.99On Sale: $17.99You Save 10%
See it!

Maidenform Women's Ultra Firm Nipper Waist Trainer

Maidenform womens Nipper Ultra Firm Control Trainer waist shapewear, Black, Medium US
Maidenform
Waist trainers have become more popular over the years, and this one from Maidenform is a classic. It functions like an unwired corset, zeroing in on pulling in the waist.

Pros

  • Perfect for nipping in the waist specifically
  • Can be worn under any full-length top

Cons

  • More of a corset than a top
  • Does not include bra/chest support
  • No bottom shaping
$16.94
See it!

Bottoms Only

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts - Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Small to Plus-Size, Black Medium/Large
SHAPERMINT
As far as shorts go, this pair from Shapermint offers a fabulous amount of coverage, spanning from high on the waist to just above the knee.

Pros

  • Ideal for zeroing in on slimming the thighs
  • Also offers tummy control

Cons

  • No top shaping
  • Bottoms can be too long on the thigh for short skirt
$25.99
See it!

Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear

Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear for Women Seamless Shaping Thong Panties Body Shaper Underwear(Beige-no boning,3X-Large)
Werena
This thong panty-style bit of shapewear hones in on one of many of our most insecure areas: the tummy. It sucks in the stomach and helps smooth and flatten the back too.

Pros

  • Concentrates on the stomach and back
  • Coverage on the stomach with breathability on the bottom

Cons

  • Only focuses on the stomach and back
  • Thong cut can be divisive for some
$15.99
See it!

Spanx Power Shorts Body Shaper

SPANX Power Shorts Body Shaper For Women Soft Nude LG
SPANX
Power Shorts are a Spanx classic, with a belly button-level rise at the hips and mid-thigh coverage. They’re basically the shaping level between boy shorts and high-waisted, full thigh bottoms.

Pros

  • The Goldilocks of shaping shorts — not too high, not too long
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Only mid-thigh coverage
  • Only mid-waist coverage
$35.00
See it!

Maidenform Flexees High-Waist Brief Firm Control Shapewear

Maidenform Women’s Firm Control High Waist Shapewear Fajas Brief FL1854, Black, Large
Maidenform
If you want a high-waisted panty-style shaping bottom but don’t love a thong cut, these briefs from Maidenform are the perfect solve.

Pros

  • Firm-control shaping for the waist
  • Brief bottoms for more coverage than a thong cut

Cons

  • No thigh slimming
$18.98
See it!

Shapermint Women's Tummy Control Boy Shorts

SHAPERMINT Shapewear for Women Tummy Control - Boy Shorts for Women, Under Shorts for Dresses Nude
SHAPERMINT
These shapers give tummy control with a little extra security at the bottom thanks to an adorable boy-short cut.

Pros

  • Boy short cut offers slightly more coverage than brief bottoms
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • Very little thigh slimming
$27.99
See it!

Spanx Women's Higher Power Tummy Control Panties

SPANX Women's Higher Power Panties Body Shaper Soft Nude XL
SPANX
Durable, breathable tummy control — if you’re looking for it, these Power Panties have it!

Pros

  • Tummy control focus
  • Lightweight and breathable

Cons

  • No thigh shaping
$38On Sale: $34You Save 11%
See it!

Shapermint Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty

SHAPERMINT Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty - Shapewear for Women Black
SHAPERMINT
These tummy control panties from Shapermint come in a variety of neutral colors (from black to latte to nude), so they’ll wear wonderfully under pretty much any bottom.

Pros

  • Adaptable colors
  • High waist cut with tummy control

Cons

  • No thigh shaping
$24.99
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

