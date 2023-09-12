Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you have a whole slew of wedding invites looming this fall. This means planning a variety of outfits which will allow you to look and feel your very best, while also offering enough comfort to get your groove on out on the dance floor and enjoy a slice (or two) of wedding cake. But that whole “looking-and-feeling-your-very-best” thing can be difficult if you feel self-conscious in more formal clothing — after all, if you’re getting dolled up for a big event, the usual lumps and bumps can sometimes feel like they’re in the spotlight.

No worries! We gathered 15 of our favorite shapewear options on Amazon to help ease the stress — all under $50, so you won’t be breaking a bank for a wardrobe item which (hopefully) none of the other guests are going to see. These shapers range from full-torso options to top-only and bottom-only, in a wide range of cuts, colors and firmness for pretty much any fashion need. Keep on scrolling for all of our shapewear picks, and get ready to rock every autumnal celebration!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Full Torso

Maidenform Womens Firm Control Open-Bust Body Shaper The sleek fabric on this low-cut bodysuit hugs you firmly and smooths bulges, with a neckline perfect for any super-low-cut tops. Pros You can wear your own bra, if you want

Flattering fit from waist to thigh

Cool comfort fabric Cons If you don't want to wear your own bra, this isn't the option for you

No bust shaping $68 On Sale: $28.99 You Save 57% See it!

ShaperX Tummy Control Thong Bodysuit This thong-cut bodysuit is ideal if you’re looking for coverage on top with much more openness on the bottom. Pros Super-high-cut bottom for your own high-cut bottoms

Tummy control Cons Thong cut can be divisive for some

No thigh shaping $47.99 On Sale: $37.99 You Save 21% See it!

Hometa Women's Tummy Control Butt Lifter Strapless Bodysuit So many of the cutest dresses are strapless or make it difficult to wear bras underneath — this bodysuit solves the strap problem by removing them entirely, offering smoothing support without the straps. Pros Ideal for wear under strapless outfits

Complete coverage and smoothing from chest to thighs Cons No straps if you're looking for extra support $29.99 See it!

FeelinGirl Deep V Neck Thong Shapewear Bodysuit Rocking a deep-V top but still looking for the security of straps? Snap up this bodysuit from FeelinGirl! Pros Perfect for wear under deep-V necklines

Still offers the support of straps

Tummy control in the middle Cons Thong cut can be divisive for some

No thigh shaping $36.99 See it!

ShaperX Tummy Control Sleeveless Shapewear Bodysuit The ultra-flattering square-cut neckline of this shapewear piece looks great under similar tops or on its own as a bodysuit under a pair of jeans or flowy slacks. The world is your oyster! Pros Flattering square-cut neckline

Thick straps for support

Tummy control Cons Straps can be too thick for spaghetti-strap tops

Thong cut can be divisive for some

No thigh shaping $32.39 See it!

Tops Only

Shapermint Women's Scoop Neck Tummy Control Cami Camis are a statement wardrobe piece, and this top will do double duty as both an ideal layering item and a shaping solution! Pros Functions as both a cami top and a shaping piece

Different colors to choose from

Classic cami/spaghetti-strap look Cons No bottom shaping $27.19 See it!

Euyzou Women's Tummy Control Shapewear Tank Top This shaper tank offers a similar square-cut neckline as the bodysuit above, but as a single top. Pros Flattering square-cut neckline

Thick straps for support

Tummy control Cons No bottom shaping $19.99 On Sale: $17.99 You Save 10% See it!

Maidenform Women's Ultra Firm Nipper Waist Trainer Waist trainers have become more popular over the years, and this one from Maidenform is a classic. It functions like an unwired corset, zeroing in on pulling in the waist. Pros Perfect for nipping in the waist specifically

Can be worn under any full-length top

Cons More of a corset than a top

Does not include bra/chest support

No bottom shaping $16.94 See it!

Bottoms Only

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts As far as shorts go, this pair from Shapermint offers a fabulous amount of coverage, spanning from high on the waist to just above the knee. Pros Ideal for zeroing in on slimming the thighs

Also offers tummy control Cons No top shaping

Bottoms can be too long on the thigh for short skirt $25.99 See it!

Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear This thong panty-style bit of shapewear hones in on one of many of our most insecure areas: the tummy. It sucks in the stomach and helps smooth and flatten the back too. Pros Concentrates on the stomach and back

Coverage on the stomach with breathability on the bottom Cons Only focuses on the stomach and back

Thong cut can be divisive for some $15.99 See it!

Spanx Power Shorts Body Shaper Power Shorts are a Spanx classic, with a belly button-level rise at the hips and mid-thigh coverage. They’re basically the shaping level between boy shorts and high-waisted, full thigh bottoms. Pros The Goldilocks of shaping shorts — not too high, not too long

Lightweight Cons Only mid-thigh coverage

Only mid-waist coverage $35.00 See it!

Maidenform Flexees High-Waist Brief Firm Control Shapewear If you want a high-waisted panty-style shaping bottom but don’t love a thong cut, these briefs from Maidenform are the perfect solve. Pros Firm-control shaping for the waist

Brief bottoms for more coverage than a thong cut Cons No thigh slimming $18.98 See it!

Shapermint Women's Tummy Control Boy Shorts These shapers give tummy control with a little extra security at the bottom thanks to an adorable boy-short cut. Pros Boy short cut offers slightly more coverage than brief bottoms

Tummy control Cons Very little thigh slimming $27.99 See it!

Spanx Women's Higher Power Tummy Control Panties Durable, breathable tummy control — if you’re looking for it, these Power Panties have it! Pros Tummy control focus

Lightweight and breathable Cons No thigh shaping $38 On Sale: $34 You Save 11% See it!

Shapermint Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty These tummy control panties from Shapermint come in a variety of neutral colors (from black to latte to nude), so they’ll wear wonderfully under pretty much any bottom. Pros Adaptable colors

High waist cut with tummy control Cons No thigh shaping $24.99 See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Get a Good Night’s Sleep With Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Sleep Melatonin Gummie... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As we’ve gotten older, falling asleep has only become harder. When we were young, we could literally sleep like a baby! In college, we power napped and rallied like it was our job. And in our 20s, we […]

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sore Throats Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

Related: ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ Star Joey Zauzig Swears by This Weight Loss Supplement Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In a city full of stars and scandals, Hollywood is always buzzing with hot topics and headlines. But the biggest name on everyone’s lips right now isn’t Tom (Sandoval), Dick or Harry (the prince or the pop star). […]