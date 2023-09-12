Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re anything like Us, you have a whole slew of wedding invites looming this fall. This means planning a variety of outfits which will allow you to look and feel your very best, while also offering enough comfort to get your groove on out on the dance floor and enjoy a slice (or two) of wedding cake. But that whole “looking-and-feeling-your-very-best” thing can be difficult if you feel self-conscious in more formal clothing — after all, if you’re getting dolled up for a big event, the usual lumps and bumps can sometimes feel like they’re in the spotlight.
No worries! We gathered 15 of our favorite shapewear options on Amazon to help ease the stress — all under $50, so you won’t be breaking a bank for a wardrobe item which (hopefully) none of the other guests are going to see. These shapers range from full-torso options to top-only and bottom-only, in a wide range of cuts, colors and firmness for pretty much any fashion need. Keep on scrolling for all of our shapewear picks, and get ready to rock every autumnal celebration!
Full Torso
Maidenform Womens Firm Control Open-Bust Body Shaper
Pros
- You can wear your own bra, if you want
- Flattering fit from waist to thigh
- Cool comfort fabric
Cons
- If you don't want to wear your own bra, this isn't the option for you
- No bust shaping
ShaperX Tummy Control Thong Bodysuit
Pros
- Super-high-cut bottom for your own high-cut bottoms
- Tummy control
Cons
- Thong cut can be divisive for some
- No thigh shaping
Hometa Women's Tummy Control Butt Lifter Strapless Bodysuit
Pros
- Ideal for wear under strapless outfits
- Complete coverage and smoothing from chest to thighs
Cons
- No straps if you're looking for extra support
FeelinGirl Deep V Neck Thong Shapewear Bodysuit
Pros
- Perfect for wear under deep-V necklines
- Still offers the support of straps
- Tummy control in the middle
Cons
- Thong cut can be divisive for some
- No thigh shaping
ShaperX Tummy Control Sleeveless Shapewear Bodysuit
Pros
- Flattering square-cut neckline
- Thick straps for support
- Tummy control
Cons
- Straps can be too thick for spaghetti-strap tops
- Thong cut can be divisive for some
- No thigh shaping
Tops Only
Shapermint Women's Scoop Neck Tummy Control Cami
Pros
- Functions as both a cami top and a shaping piece
- Different colors to choose from
- Classic cami/spaghetti-strap look
Cons
- No bottom shaping
Euyzou Women's Tummy Control Shapewear Tank Top
Pros
- Flattering square-cut neckline
- Thick straps for support
- Tummy control
Cons
- No bottom shaping
Maidenform Women's Ultra Firm Nipper Waist Trainer
Pros
- Perfect for nipping in the waist specifically
- Can be worn under any full-length top
Cons
- More of a corset than a top
- Does not include bra/chest support
- No bottom shaping
Bottoms Only
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts
Pros
- Ideal for zeroing in on slimming the thighs
- Also offers tummy control
Cons
- No top shaping
- Bottoms can be too long on the thigh for short skirt
Werena Tummy Control Thong Shapewear
Pros
- Concentrates on the stomach and back
- Coverage on the stomach with breathability on the bottom
Cons
- Only focuses on the stomach and back
- Thong cut can be divisive for some
Spanx Power Shorts Body Shaper
Pros
- The Goldilocks of shaping shorts — not too high, not too long
- Lightweight
Cons
- Only mid-thigh coverage
- Only mid-waist coverage
Maidenform Flexees High-Waist Brief Firm Control Shapewear
Pros
- Firm-control shaping for the waist
- Brief bottoms for more coverage than a thong cut
Cons
- No thigh slimming
Shapermint Women's Tummy Control Boy Shorts
Pros
- Boy short cut offers slightly more coverage than brief bottoms
- Tummy control
Cons
- Very little thigh slimming
Spanx Women's Higher Power Tummy Control Panties
Pros
- Tummy control focus
- Lightweight and breathable
Cons
- No thigh shaping
Shapermint Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty
Pros
- Adaptable colors
- High waist cut with tummy control
Cons
- No thigh shaping
