In a city full of stars and scandals, Hollywood is always buzzing with hot topics and headlines. But the biggest name on everyone’s lips in Hollywood right now isn’t Tom (Sandoval), Dick or Harry (the prince or the pop star). In fact, it’s a medication called Ozempic, the drug allegedly behind many celebs’ drastic transformations.

Traditionally prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, utilizing Ozempic for other purposes is controversial. But thanks to Joey Zauzig, we just discovered an alternative which may yield similar results. The Real Friends of WeHo star took to TikTok to share his experiences with “Nature’s Ozempic,” a metabolic support supplement called Berberine. “Basically it makes you stop storing sugars and fats,” he explained. “Not that expensive. It’s this little capsule.”

Joey added, “This just kind of works with your natural body to do sort of the same thing [as Ozempic]. It’s curbing my appetite. Things are happening. I feel snatched! I went to lunch today. Usually I’m scarfing it down, I wasn’t even hungry. I had a to-go box! I never have a to-go box.”

Just a few weeks later, the influencer revealed that he had already lost seven pounds from taking Berberine! “It’s working!” he announced. “I just feel more cut. Very happy with the result.” It’s important to consult with your healthcare provider before taking any new medication, but if you’re interested in trying “Nature’s Ozempic,” you can shop this supplement from Amazon below!

Get the Integrative Therapeutics Berberine Supplement for Metabolic Support for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

As for dosage, Joey recommends reading the back of the bottle “because you gotta just start there, but I am taking, like, three a day. So, I take it 20 to 30 minutes before a meal. Start slow and then once you feel like it’s working it, take it as needed. But I’m not a doctor, so that’s just what I do for me.”

The Integrative Therapeutics Berberine Supplement provides metabolic support for your metabolism. Shoppers say that Berberine has lowered their A1C and blood pressure levels. “This product has changed my life!” one customer gushed. “I’ve been taking it just over a month and see and feel such a difference!” Another reviewer reported, “It’s eliminated almost all my cravings!”

We want to emphasize once again that this product is not for everyone — but feel free to ask your doctor about whether Berberine is right for your journey!

