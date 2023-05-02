The Best Weight Loss Programs and Meal Kits for Fast Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to lose weight but feel like you’ve hit a roadblock? It’s like we’re a wolf trying to huff and puff and blow down an impenetrable brick wall. But of course, we want to come out as winners!

Thankfully, we have more than just our breath to tackle our health and wellness concerns. If you can’t find the motivation to hit the gym — or just can’t a successful workout routine — it’s time to try out a new program. The same goes for if you’re having trouble figuring out and sticking to a good diet!

Losing weight — and maintaining that loss — is no easy task. According to Kevin Hall, senior scientist at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, “Your body does persistently fight back and try to make you regain the weight that you’ve lost.” (NPR) That’s why it’s important to make actionable changes you can stick with for a long time to come.

What Types of Weight Loss Programs Can I Try?

Not every program will suit every person’s abilities, budget, interests and lifestyle, which is why we made sure to cover a variety of fantastic options for this list.

Options include:

Meal kit delivery services Cook your own meals Pre-prepared meals

Workout programs For all skill levels With or without equipment

Personalized plans One-on-one coaching for a customized program For both workouts and diets

Quick cleanses Detoxes for super fast results



Learn about our favorites below and sign up now for the results you’ve been waiting for!

Noom

Best Personalized Plan

We wanted to start with Noom because it offers a little bit of everything, and it totally caters to your personal needs. Your coach can help you set realistic goals, whether for eating or working out (or both), while the handy app can help you keep track of your progress and provide motivation!

Pros:

Focuses on behavioral changes for long-term results

Personalized experience from the get-go

Access to a coach and community of other users

Sign up for Noom today!

Hungryroot

Best for Quick, Non-Frozen Meals

We’re personally big fans of Hungryroot. If you’re not a connoisseur in the kitchen (or simply don’t have time to cook), you’ll love how fast and easy each meal is to prepare. Each takes nearly all of the work out of cooking, and many recipes take under 10 minutes. Not only does Hungryroot have tons of healthy meals, but it has healthy snacks, sweets and groceries too so you can stock your pantry with good-for-you goodies!

Pros:

Great options for all different types of dietary restrictions

Can customize meals to suit your tastes/diet

Easy credits system instead of set number of meals

Sign up for Hungryroot today!

obé

Best Variety of Training Programs

Having trouble building a workout routine you can stick to? Remove the guesswork and get started with one of obé’s training programs! Whether you’re into running, yoga, pilates or weights, obé has a set program for you. Don’t forget about the live and on-demand individual classes too!

Pros:

Fun instructors and classes that make workouts fly by

Options for all fitness levels

Class options for different equipment (and no equipment)

Sign up for obé today!

Factor

Best Ready-Prepared Meal Kit

Want meals you can just stick in the microwave for a couple of minutes and eat — no other cooking or prepping required? Check out Factor! With preference options like Calorie Smart and Keto, finding meals that fit into your health goals will be easy!

Pros:

Ready-prepared but not frozen

Can schedule a complimentary nutrition consultation with a dietician

Flexible menu with 35 recipes every week

Sign up for Factor today!

BODi

Best Affordable Comprehensive Plan

Looking to focus on workouts, healthy eating and improving your mindset all at once — without breaking the bank? Check out BODi! The BODi Blocks create engaging structure for real progress, and there are even eating plans with cooking shows and 1,000+ recipes to keep both your movement and your diet intact!

Pros:

Starts at just $15 a month

270,000+ App Store reviews

Focuses on progress over perfection for realistic, lasting results

Sign up for BODi today!

RAW Generation 3-Day Skinny Cleanse

Best Cleanse for Ultra-Quick Results

Now, juice cleanses aren’t necessarily going to have long-term effects, but if you have an event coming up and need a super quick turnaround, this is the way to go. It’s a nice way to kick-start your healthy habits too! It comes with 18 bottles of “nutrition-packed” juice for a three-day detox!

Pros:

Juices made with 100% raw, plant-based ingredients

Targets bloating, boosts energy

A fast way to get a diet back on track

Grab this RAW Generation cleanse at Amazon today!

NordicTrack+

Best Equipment-Based Workout Program

If you’re not a fan of pilates or HIIT workouts, for example, you might want to try a program with a rowing machine. When you sign up for 48 months of NordicTrack+, you get a free RW700 Rower to use with unlimited iFIT training workout videos. The touchscreen is attached to the rower!

Pros:

Workouts led by famous athletes like Olympic rowing medalist Alex Gregory

Pay just $39 a month

Cross-training options available in case you do want to hop off the rower

Sign up for NordickTrack+ today!

