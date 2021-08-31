Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cellulite is…not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool trips. It can have us angling ourselves in certain ways for more flattering photos. It can have us obsessing over something we know we need to stop worrying about. We don’t want cellulite to take over our thoughts and our lives anymore!

It stinks that we can’t just snap our fingers and tell cellulite to take an immediate hike. What stinks even more is that it’s not even only a problem with bare skin — it can peep through certain clothing as well. We love wearing leggings, but with tight clothes comes the possibility of revealing too much, and we don’t want dimples showing through!

So, what’s the solution? Sure, there are anti-cellulite creams out there you can try for results that may pop up over a longer period of time, and you can certainly always work out and eat healthy, but for an immediate fix, you need the right kind of clothing. We’re talking about clothing that can help you feel confident and powerful. That means we’re including tight clothing too — specifically those beloved leggings!

Anti-cellulite leggings are made to not only give your legs, booty and stomach a smoother, firmer look as soon as you put them on, but many of them also have a lifting and sculpting effect. Many times they have a certain texture or carefully placed seams to help enhance all of these effects, leaving you feeling like a straight-up superstar.

Want to see some of our absolute favorite pairs for 2021? We’re linking you to our five faves below, whether you want them for working out, chilling out — or whatever else!

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings

Best anti-cellulite leggings for working out: YAMOM High Waist Butt-Lifting Anti-Cellulite Workout Leggings

This style of leggings went viral online for a reason. They’re more flattering than many even thought possible. The textured, stretchy material helps to mask any bumps and dips in the skin, while the scrunched fabric at the booty creates a peach effect that will have you glued to the mirror. This compressive pair is moisture-wicking too, making it great for sweaty workouts!

Get the YAMOM High Waist Butt-Lifting Anti-Cellulite Workout Leggings (originally $41) starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best anti-cellulite leggings with tummy control: Leonisa High-Waisted Compression Slimming Leggings

These ultra-high-waisted leggings were not only created to hide cellulite all the way down the leg, but they have an inner layer of PowerSlim technology for extra sculpting support around the stomach as well. We love their anti-slip grip lining too to keep everything in place — reviewers are absolutely raving!

Get the Leonisa High-Waisted Compression Slimming Leggings for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best anti-cellulite leggings for layering: Skims Sculpting Leggings

If you’re looking for something you can wear to help smooth things out under another pair of bottoms or perhaps a jumpsuit, look no further. These Skims leggings from Kim Kardashian‘s mega-successful shapewear brand aim to smooth your core, hips, thighs and even down to your calves! They are basically the holy grail of leggings for 2021!

Get the Sculpting Leggings for just $72 at Skims!

Best anti-cellulite leggings for everyday wear: Spanx Look at Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Leggings

For a pair of leggings that firms all around that you can wear out and about for casual outings with friends and back at home for solo movie marathons, check out these Spanx faves. Great coverage? Check? High-rise waistband? Check. Center-seam free? Check. Soft and comfy feel? Check!

Get the Look at Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Leggings for just $78 at Spanx!

Best anti-cellulite leggings with plus sizing: Shapermint High-Waisted Medium Compression Leggings

These leggings, which range from small to 4XL, are designed to “effortlessly” smooth and sculpt, providing control from your waist down to your ankles. They’re non-see-through, have a seamless design and have so many rave reviews on Amazon. They’re even made to be “as comfy as a second skin” — major!

Get the Shapermint High Waisted Medium Compression Leggings for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!