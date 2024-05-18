Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love dresses — and more specifically — fun, funky dresses from brands like Zimmermann and Farm Rio! These brands have built a cult following of enthusiasts because of their flouncy, chic dresses that are super versatile. But, of course, they can be pretty pricey. Do you love Zimmermann and Farm Rio designs but can’t afford them? We have news for you! We found the cutest sundress you’ll never want to take off this year — and it’s 29% off right now at Amazon!

This Faretumiya Printed Spaghetti Strap Sundress is a funky, daring option that will become a compliment magnet for you this spring and summer — seriously! It features a 100% polyester fabrication for a breathable and sturdy design and has cute spaghetti straps for a bit of edge. Also, this dress stops right above the ankles and employs an A-line silhouette for maximum flounce and flair.

Get the Faretumiya Printed Spaghetti Strap Sundress for $15 (was $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this dress, you could pair it with flat sandals and a cardigan for a refined, chic ensemble that works for a boat day or even a baby shower. Or, you could rock it with sharp heels, a blazer and a statement-making bag for a sophisticated and elevated outfit. Further, this dress comes in 12 bright-colored prints and has an S to XL size range. Did we mention that this dress is only $15?

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Amazon reviewer noted, “Worth every penny and so cute on! The fit is great, and it has pockets!” Another reviewer added, “Let me start by saying I never write reviews, and I was hesitant to order because the reviews were so poor, but after receiving the dress, I knew I had to let anyone else who’s hesitant know, GET THIS! It’s so cute, the quality is incredible, it’s the perfect length and fits perfectly!”

So, if you’re looking for a colorful and bold dress option to add some vibrancy to your spring and summer sartorial rotation, this spaghetti strap sundress is a fun way to do the trick!

