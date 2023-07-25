Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hotter the weather, the less covered up we tend to be. That’s why we’re all about tummy-control dresses and other pieces for summer. If we can’t layer up, we want to make sure we’re feeling our best when we step outside and into the heat.

Below, we’ve linked you to 21 of the best tummy-control dresses for summer, either with shaping capabilities or super flattering designs and features that will help perfect your look. Let’s shop!

Athletic Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everything about this Gyiefcg dress is flattering, from the wide waist panel to the flowy skirt. Wear on the tennis or pickleball court…or out to lunch!

2. We Also Love: With its built-in shorts and A-line mini design, this sleek Ewedoos tennis dress will have you feeling fabulous!

3. We Can’t Forget: This lululemon athletic dress is great for a “contoured” look. Extra points for being sweat-wicking!

Bodycon Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Popilush midi dress features double-layer tummy control as part of its shaping layer, which is invisible underneath the dress!

5. We Also Love: Looking for something that will wow on a night out? This Wild Fable mini dress from Target has ruched accents for a head-turning look!

6. We Can’t Forget: So snatched! This Shapellx dress features compressive fabric around the waist, plus removable padding so you can go bra-free!

Wrap Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: In their own way, true wrap dresses have adjustable tummy control, allowing you to cinch your waist with the tie while the fabric beneath flows down to the hem. This Huhot tank dress is so good for summer!

8. We Also Love: This isn’t your typical wrap design, but that doesn’t mean we’re not obsessed with this Lanoree dress. The linen, cotton and poly blend is wonderfully breathable too!

9. We Can’t Forget: Need a fun outdoor party dress? Something for a bridal shower or brunch? Check out this pink Heartloom dress from Revolve!

Wedding Guest Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re a bridesmaid or a guest at a formal wedding, this Dokotoo gown is the way to go. You’ll feel so good while posing for photos!

11. We Also Love: This Prettygarden dress is comfy, pretty and perfectly designed to flatter your tummy. It comes in seven colors!

12. We Can’t Forget: Don’t want to deal with any fabric pressing on your stomach at all? Another way to go is to choose something loose, like this ultra-fashionable Atsu bow dress from Anthropologie!

Vacation Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The combination of the cutouts and the ruching on this Lillusory mini dress is absolutely excellent. We love that it’s made of 100% cotton too!

14. We Also Love: You won’t have to worry about checking the mirror when you slip into this super flowy Wild Fable mini dress from Target. Unless you want to check out how good you look!

15. We Can’t Forget: Colorful, fun, tropical — this Moeencn dress definitely belongs on your next beachy vacation!

Smocked Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Smocked designs are also a nice choice if you want something that conceals while simultaneously highlighting your shape. Check out this Prettygarden off-the-shoulder dress!

17. We Also Love: A casual pick that will still cement your stylish reputation! This tiered denim Drefbufy dress is smocked at the waist in the most perfect way!

18. We Can’t Forget: Adorable and trendy, this Wdirara dress is a flouncy beauty you’ll want in every color and pattern!

Shirt Dress

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The key here is to pick out shirt dresses with integrated ties, knots or belts at the waist — like this Cupshe dress!

20. We Also Love: Go sleeveless with this Amazon Essentials dress, made with 100% breezy viscose!

21. We Can’t Forget: You’ll love the extra camouflaging capabilities of the pleated fabric on this Lyaner dress. Last but not least!

