Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Barbie is here — and it’s not going anywhere for quite some time. As we all expected, it’s the film of the summer. If you haven’t seen it yet, we’re here to make your experience as fun and photo-worthy as possible. Same goes for if you’re going back to see it again!

Movie-goers everywhere are treating Barbie as an opportunity to get dressed up in pink, channeling the doll IRL. Most of us own pink clothing already, but let’s level up your look with some fun pink accessories too — pieces you’ll wear even after the movie has left theaters!

GLBCC Pearl Knotted Headband Pros: Fun pearlescent beads and rhinestone embellishments

Designed to prevent headaches

Comes in other colors as well Cons: Not too many reviews yet

No sizes

Not real pearls or gemstones $15.00 See it!

Theops Mini Faux-Leather Bag Pros: Adorably dainty

Can be carried as crossbody or clutch

Other colors available Cons: Likely too small to be your everyday bag

Photos don't have interior view

Not a big name brand $20.00 See it!

Satinior Satin Ribbon Scarf Pros: Can be worn numerous ways around the neck

Can also be tied to a handbag or used as hair accessory

Multiple shades of pink available (plus more) Cons: Not real silk

Hand wash recommended

May need to iron or steam $10.00 See it!

Ruiydz Pink Star Hair Clips Pros: Pack of 10 — wear multiple or share with friends!

Under $10

Easy snap style Cons: No reviews

Only available in one shade

All clips are the same size $7.00 See it!

Soyzmyx Clip-In Hair Extensions Pros: 12 pieces

Available in multiple shades of pink (and more)

Can be trimmed to fit your hair length Cons: May not look as realistic as pricier brands

For some, may not want to wear regularly

Could be too short for ultra-long hair $6.00 See it!

BLBCC Boho Flower Necklace Pros: Made with hypoallergenic materials

Very lightweight

Cute bead and metallic accents Cons: May not be comfortable if you're not used to statement necklaces

Chain is not real gold

May not work well with all tops $14.00 See it!

Vanlinker Square Inflated Sunglasses Pros: Fun bubble frames

Available single or in a two-pack with a black pair

UV 400 protection Cons: Probably won't want to wear once the movie starts!

Non-polarized

Plastic $14.00 See it!

