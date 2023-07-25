Cancel OK
The Cutest Pink Accessories to Wear to the ‘Barbie’ Movie and Beyond

By
pink-barbie-accessories-amazon
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Barbie is here — and it’s not going anywhere for quite some time. As we all expected, it’s the film of the summer. If you haven’t seen it yet, we’re here to make your experience as fun and photo-worthy as possible. Same goes for if you’re going back to see it again!

Movie-goers everywhere are treating Barbie as an opportunity to get dressed up in pink, channeling the doll IRL. Most of us own pink clothing already, but let’s level up your look with some fun pink accessories too — pieces you’ll wear even after the movie has left theaters!

GLBCC Pearl Knotted Headband

Pearl Knotted Headband for Women White Pearl Rhinestone Crystal Jeweled Embellished Hairband Fashion Elegant Ladies Wide Top Knot Bride Headband Boho Wide Head Band Headpieces Bachelorette Party Hair Accessories (hot pink knot hairband)
GLBCC

Pros:

  • Fun pearlescent beads and rhinestone embellishments
  • Designed to prevent headaches
  • Comes in other colors as well

Cons:

  • Not too many reviews yet
  • No sizes
  • Not real pearls or gemstones
$15.00
See it!

Theops Mini Faux-Leather Bag

Women Clutch Purse Crossbody Mini Bags Faux Leather with Chain … (Dark Pink)
theops

Pros:

  • Adorably dainty
  • Can be carried as crossbody or clutch
  • Other colors available

Cons:

  • Likely too small to be your everyday bag
  • Photos don't have interior view
  • Not a big name brand
$20.00
See it!

Satinior Satin Ribbon Scarf

SATINIOR Chiffon Scarf Square Neck Scarf Handkerchief Retro Satin Ribbon Scarf for Women Girls
SATINIOR

Pros:

  • Can be worn numerous ways around the neck
  • Can also be tied to a handbag or used as hair accessory
  • Multiple shades of pink available (plus more)

Cons:

  • Not real silk
  • Hand wash recommended
  • May need to iron or steam
$10.00
See it!

Ruiydz Pink Star Hair Clips

Pink Star Hair Clips for Girls Cute Small Hair Clips for Kids Pentagram Star Clips for Hair Barrettes Metal Hair Clip Kawaii Pink Hairpin Snap Hair Clips Pink Hair Clips Y2k Hair Accessories for Women
RUIYDZ

Pros:

  • Pack of 10 — wear multiple or share with friends!
  • Under $10
  • Easy snap style

Cons:

  • No reviews
  • Only available in one shade
  • All clips are the same size
$7.00
See it!

Soyzmyx Clip-In Hair Extensions

12 PCS Colored Hair Extensions, SOYZMYX Multi-color Party Highlights Clip in Synthetic Hair Extensions, 22 inch Colorful Hair Accessories for Girls Women Kids Hairpieces in Halloween (Hot Pink)
SOYZMYX

Pros:

  • 12 pieces
  • Available in multiple shades of pink (and more)
  • Can be trimmed to fit your hair length

Cons:

  • May not look as realistic as pricier brands
  • For some, may not want to wear regularly
  • Could be too short for ultra-long hair
$6.00
See it!

BLBCC Boho Flower Necklace

Boho Choker Necklace for Women Cute Flower Collar Necklace Statement Chunky Pearl Charm Summer Beach Chokers Necklaces Gifts for Women Girls
GLBCC

Pros:

  • Made with hypoallergenic materials
  • Very lightweight
  • Cute bead and metallic accents

Cons:

  • May not be comfortable if you're not used to statement necklaces
  • Chain is not real gold
  • May not work well with all tops
$14.00
See it!

Vanlinker Square Inflated Sunglasses

VANLINKER Cute Square Inflated Sunglasses for Women Men Trendy Chunky Glasses Retro Thick Frame Funny Mask Shades VL9733 Hot Pink
VANLINKER

Pros:

  • Fun bubble frames
  • Available single or in a two-pack with a black pair
  • UV 400 protection

Cons:

  • Probably won't want to wear once the movie starts!
  • Non-polarized
  • Plastic
$14.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!