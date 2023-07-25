Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Barbie is here — and it’s not going anywhere for quite some time. As we all expected, it’s the film of the summer. If you haven’t seen it yet, we’re here to make your experience as fun and photo-worthy as possible. Same goes for if you’re going back to see it again!
Movie-goers everywhere are treating Barbie as an opportunity to get dressed up in pink, channeling the doll IRL. Most of us own pink clothing already, but let’s level up your look with some fun pink accessories too — pieces you’ll wear even after the movie has left theaters!
GLBCC Pearl Knotted Headband
Pros:
- Fun pearlescent beads and rhinestone embellishments
- Designed to prevent headaches
- Comes in other colors as well
Cons:
- Not too many reviews yet
- No sizes
- Not real pearls or gemstones
Theops Mini Faux-Leather Bag
Pros:
- Adorably dainty
- Can be carried as crossbody or clutch
- Other colors available
Cons:
- Likely too small to be your everyday bag
- Photos don't have interior view
- Not a big name brand
Satinior Satin Ribbon Scarf
Pros:
- Can be worn numerous ways around the neck
- Can also be tied to a handbag or used as hair accessory
- Multiple shades of pink available (plus more)
Cons:
- Not real silk
- Hand wash recommended
- May need to iron or steam
Ruiydz Pink Star Hair Clips
Pros:
- Pack of 10 — wear multiple or share with friends!
- Under $10
- Easy snap style
Cons:
- No reviews
- Only available in one shade
- All clips are the same size
Soyzmyx Clip-In Hair Extensions
Pros:
- 12 pieces
- Available in multiple shades of pink (and more)
- Can be trimmed to fit your hair length
Cons:
- May not look as realistic as pricier brands
- For some, may not want to wear regularly
- Could be too short for ultra-long hair
BLBCC Boho Flower Necklace
Pros:
- Made with hypoallergenic materials
- Very lightweight
- Cute bead and metallic accents
Cons:
- May not be comfortable if you're not used to statement necklaces
- Chain is not real gold
- May not work well with all tops
Vanlinker Square Inflated Sunglasses
Pros:
- Fun bubble frames
- Available single or in a two-pack with a black pair
- UV 400 protection
Cons:
- Probably won't want to wear once the movie starts!
- Non-polarized
- Plastic
