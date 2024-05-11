These Airy Split Wide Leg Pants Are the Next Best Thing to a Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a preference for dresses and skirts over pants. I can’t stand wearing pants, actually. No matter what kind they are, I always end up feeling trapped and like I’m suffocating. Give me that legroom, baby! So these unique split wide leg pants are a Godsend. Not only do they help cool me down when it’s hot, but they look like a skirt anyway, so I still get the silhouette I want without having to sacrifice covering my legs if it’s cool – or if I’m in between waxes.

Related: These Palazzo Pants Helped Me Flow Right Into Spring — Just $27 at Amazon Although it’s still feeling like winter outside, spring has officially begun. I like to use this in-between period as a “downtime” to find new warm-weather essentials. During spring and summer, I love flexible pant styles that allow me to catch a breeze. They’re a necessity for me because you can find many chic, wide-leg options […]

The Simplee Split Flowy Wide Leg Pants are just $30 at Amazon, and they may be some of the most versatile pants I’ve ever seen. First of all, they look like a maxi skirt with an elastic waist. I hate having to button up pants that aren’t jeans, so that’s already a plus in my book.

Get the Simplee Split Flowy Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Amazon!

But they do have an easy to tie belt that brings everything together, and they’re high-waisted, so they can stay put. But that’s where their similarities to regular pants end, and I couldn’t be happier about it. The pant legs are both split and flowy, and they move like a skirt does. They’re nearly floor-length too, so it’s like wearing a long, beautiful gown that’s, well, still pants.

Get the Simplee Split Flowy Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Amazon!

These pants are absolutely perfect for going to the beach, for wearing with a crop top or a small blouse, and they’re super lightweight and baggy. I absolutely love them and recommend them as such, and if you like to dress similarly, you’ll find plenty to love about them, too. Just don’t sleep on them, as they’re only $30. Grab a pair before summer is officially underway.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Simplee Split Flowy Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Amazon!