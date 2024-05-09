Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to those of Us with curvier bellies, we often have to pick our battles when it comes to pants. Between the style of the pants, how they slim our legs and how they flatter our stomach, we’re often forced to pick just one element of the pants we like, since they usually don’t have all three. Well, we took the liberty of searching the internet to find 17 pants that can do all three in just one pair — and start at just $17.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of pants for the office or a pair of jeans to wear casually, our lineup of slimming pants that flatter large bellies has a pair for you. We’ve rounded up pants from popular brands that specifically cater to curves like Spanx, Good American and Levi’s, but also smaller and up-and-coming brands on Amazon that shoppers are loving right now. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite pair of pants that checks all of the boxes when it comes to slimming the legs, flattering the belly and being stylish.

1. The Perfect Pant: Not only do these wide-leg pants from Spanx flatter both the legs and belly, they also feel as comfortable as sweatpants — $168!

2. A Bestseller! We have to assume these pants are an Amazon bestseller for their flowy boho design, comfortable fit and flattering elastic waistband — $33!

3. Slim and Sculpting: Made specifically to slim down the belly, these Levi’s slim-fit jeans sculpt your lower half in all of the right places — was $43, now $30!

4. Seriously Stylish: Another Amazon bestseller, these high-waisted, wide-leg pants will step up your office fashion game — $40!

5. Always Fit! A great buy for the money, these Good American jeans will have a stretchy enough fabric that’ll fit you no matter if your weight fluctuates or not — $159!

6. Best for the Office: These mid-rise pants from Levi’s are made with a flex motion fabric that gives them all-day comfort — was $43, now $37!

7. Lots of Leg Room: If leg room is important to you, you’ll definitely want to check out these bestselling pants from Old Navy that also feature a high-waisted design — $35!

8. Cute and Cropped: Perfect for spring and fall, these cropped pants from lululemon are great for cooler weather. They also have smooth-fit fabric and a high-rise waist — was $148, now $89!

9. Best of Bootcuts: Are bootcuts more your style? These pants, featuring a bootcut bottom, a tummy-control waistline and a soft and stretchy fabric are for you — $50!

10. Belted and Beautiful: Camouflaging the waist in the cutest way, these wide-leg pants feature a belted, bow-tied waist and include pockets — $32!

11. Yes to Yoga Pants: You’ll be hard pressed to come across a pair of yoga pants as tummy-flattering as these, as they have an elastic high waistband and a wide-leg design — was $36, now $34!

12. Very Viral: Coming from an incredibly viral brand, these Halara tummy-control pants have been vetted by several TikTokers who have confirmed their comfort and style — was $45, now $35!

13. Pretty Palazzos: Beloved by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers, these palazzo pants are great for both travel and casual wear — was $30, now $17!

14. Dress Up or Down: Bought by over 2,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month, these wide-leg pants can be dressed with heels for the office and tennis shoes for coffee dates — $36!

15. Let’s Go for Linen: Go for the linen pant trend this summer with this flattering style that features a drawstring waist, wide-leg design and breathable linen fabric — $33!

16. Feeling the Flare: With the western style taking over the fashion world, now is the perfect time to try these mid-rise flared jeans from Lee that come in multiple stylish washes — was $35, now $19!

17. Easy and Breezy: The perfect summer style, these wide-leg pants are made of soft and breathable rayon and linen fabric blend and feature an elastic waistline — was $38, now $33!