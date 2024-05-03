Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we just can’t get enough of flowy, flattering pants. Furthermore, we love snagging high-quality finds that are affordable. If you live in vibrant hues and flowy silhouettes, you’re probably a fan of eclectic, boho-chic pieces. Thankfully, you can add new pieces to your spring collection without putting a dent in your bank account.

Would you believe Us if we told you that you could channel one-of-a-kind trouser designs for a budget-friendly price? We took a trip to Amazon and stumbled across some flowy trousers that look just like styles you can slay starting at just $15.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re heading to a workout class or running errands, you’ll feel comfy and cute in these everyday pants — just $27!

2. Office-Approved: Bring Boho style into the office with these dressy black and white pants. We can’t get enough of the intricate floral design — just $32!

3. Perfect Palazzo: We don’t make the rules, but palazzo pants are a fashion essential. This flattering option has an elastic waistband and flowy wide legs that make you look slim — just $32!

4. Seeing Double: These harem pants will have you seeing double, courtesy of the double stripe design — just $15!

5. Ready For The Mat: Wear these chic harem pants to your next yoga sesh. They’re so comfy and have a unique design — starting at $18!

6. Tied Up: What’s there not to love about these olive green boho pants? They come with a high waistline, an adjustable belt and tiered, and a ruffle, tiered, wide-leg silhouette. — just $30!

7. Lighten Up: These lantern-style pants look like you woke up in a beautiful floral garden. They have a smocked waist and elastic ankles for added comfort — $20!

8. Pretty In Paisley: Raise your hand if you’re a fan of dreamy paisley print. Channel your inner flower child in these unique pants — $20!

9. Eye-catching Design: You’ll turn heads in these flowy pants, courtesy of the stunning abstract design — just $20!

10. Flowy Tiers: Get ready to blow in the wind. These airy palazzo pants have a stunning tiered design and exaggerated wide-leg silhouette — just $33!

11. Lighten Up: If you’re a fan of oversized pants, you’ll love the baggy silhouette on these lantern pants. They look so chic and cute — just $39!

12. Showstopper: Overalls are technically considered pants, right? This stunning oversized one-piece comes in 45 dreamy shades, including 02dark blue, which just so happens to be our fave — just $13!

13. Last But Not Least: Yes, you absolutely need a pair of capris. These flowy trousers have a cropped silhouette and an adjustable strap at the bottom — starting at $22!