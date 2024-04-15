Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best thing about fashion is that you can snag pieces for every occasion and mood. Want to stock up on spring-friendly dresses under a certain price point? You can score warm-weather-approved options under $17! Looking for flattering pieces for specific parts of your body? There are comfy options for thick thighs and large arms. Plus, you can even shop for sandals that won’t hurt your feet during vacation. The options truly are endless.

If you’re on the hunt for pants that instantly slim your shape, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a mash-up of everything from bestselling leggings to work-approved trousers and jeans with built-in tummy control. Get ready to stock up your cart with flattering pants that instantly make you look slimmer! Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Slimming Workout & Loungewear Pants

1. Bestseller: Over 12,000 shoppers gave these bestselling yoga pants perfect five-star reviews. They are “seriously comfortable” and “hold up well” over time. Best of all? They come with a tummy control crossover design high-waist band.

2. On The Green: Whether you’re playing golf or handling weekly errands, you’ll feel ultra comfy in these wrinkle-free pants with four-way stretch.

3. Travel Essential: When you’re ripping and running through airports or driving on long-distance road trips, the last thing you want to worry about is uncomfortable clothing. These stretchy cropped pants have built-in shape retention and easy care material so you don’t have to worry about lint or pilling.

4. The More, The Merrier: Get ready to work out in style, courtesy of these high-waist workout pants. They have built-in tummy control and come with functional pockets for storage.

Slimming Workwear Pants

5. Office-Chic: Comfort is key, especially during long work shifts. These Gloria Vanderbilt trousers have an inside mesh tummy slimmer and stretch twill construction so that the slim-straight pants fit comfortably.

6. No Pockets, No Problem: The bootcut pants have a slightly flared shape from the knee to hem for a flattering silhouette. Best of all? These no-zipper pants have a pressed leg crease for a refined touch.

7. It Girl Trousers: Everyone needs a pair of these flowy trousers. They have over 12,000 perfect five-star reviews, come in 31 shades and a flattering wide-leg silhouette.

Slimming Casual Pants

8. Denim Duties: Does it get any more flattering and slimming than Spanx? The trusted shapewear brand has a pair of high-rise denim with built-in slimming that makes for the most slimming fit. Plus, the jeans come in regular, petite, plus, petite plus, and tall sizes.

9. Capri Cutie: Want to show off a peek of skin? These stretchy, high-waist jeans have a capri silhouette so the bottom of your legs will be visible.

10. Cargo Slay: Get ready to serve cozy vibes in these comfy cargo pants. They feature a stretch twill fabric so you’ll feel as comfortable as you look.

11. Stretchy Skinnies: Have you heard? Levi’s jeans are having the ultimate fashion moment. Make sure you rock the Olivia Rodrigo and Beyoncé-approved style, with the help of shaping skinny jeans.

12. Sculpting Swoon: These mid-rise jeans have a pull-on elastic waistband and stretchy fabric to sculpt and shape.