Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shoppers ‘Get So Many Compliments’ on This Celeb-Loved JW Pei Handbag — On Sale Now

By
Jw Pei Handbag
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to add a celeb-approved style to your wardrobe? You’re in luck! JW Pei, a luxe handbag brand loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, is offering its iconic Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag on sale right now on Amazon!

Related: Shop the April Beauty Launches We're Obsessed With

The Gabbi style is an undisputed It-girl bag for an affordable price. It’s gone viral on TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram and has constantly sold out. Normally the luxe-yet-affordable style costs $80, but right now you can snag it for just $68!

JW Pei Handbag
Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The vegan leather bag features a chic ruched handle and silhouette with a magnetic closure and a patch pocket. No matter your personal color preference, you’ll love this bag. It comes in 27 different shades ranging from beige to cyber lime. The fun doesn’t stop there. The bag is available in various textures too. If you love dazzling accents, it comes in studded styles. If you prefer plush fabric, you’ll want to check out the faux fur styles, too.

See it!

Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s not just celebrities. Amazon shoppers love this “stunning” bag too. “Honestly, I did not know what to expect as this was my first time purchasing a bag from JW Pei. However, I had been eyeing the Gabbi bag for a while and just decided to purchase it. And it exceeded my expectations,” one five-star customer wrote. “The Gabbi bag even came with a dust bag. The quality is great and the bag is so versatile, it’s able to go with many outfits. I love the magnetic closure as well. I look forward to buying more bags soon.

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
You save: 15%

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

$68$80
CHECK ON AMAZON

Another reviewer agreed. “This bag is beautiful. It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations. I thought it might be too small but it holds everything I need: my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss, and phone. I get so many compliments and people can not believe how soft and buttery it feels.”

There’s nothing like snagging a luxurious celeb-approved style for less. Shop the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag on sale for just $68.

See it!

See it: Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!