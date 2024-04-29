Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to add a celeb-approved style to your wardrobe? You’re in luck! JW Pei, a luxe handbag brand loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, is offering its iconic Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag on sale right now on Amazon!

Related: Shop the April Beauty Launches We're Obsessed With 2024 has been filled with the most game-changing beauty launches, and we’re not even halfway through the year! April’s innovations are shaping up to be some of the best, with fresh takes on floral fragrances, fun flavored lip balms and multitasking makeup magic. Ready to elevate your beauty game? Keep reading to discover the 17 […]

The Gabbi style is an undisputed It-girl bag for an affordable price. It’s gone viral on TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram and has constantly sold out. Normally the luxe-yet-affordable style costs $80, but right now you can snag it for just $68!

Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The vegan leather bag features a chic ruched handle and silhouette with a magnetic closure and a patch pocket. No matter your personal color preference, you’ll love this bag. It comes in 27 different shades ranging from beige to cyber lime. The fun doesn’t stop there. The bag is available in various textures too. If you love dazzling accents, it comes in studded styles. If you prefer plush fabric, you’ll want to check out the faux fur styles, too.

Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s not just celebrities. Amazon shoppers love this “stunning” bag too. “Honestly, I did not know what to expect as this was my first time purchasing a bag from JW Pei. However, I had been eyeing the Gabbi bag for a while and just decided to purchase it. And it exceeded my expectations,” one five-star customer wrote. “The Gabbi bag even came with a dust bag. The quality is great and the bag is so versatile, it’s able to go with many outfits. I love the magnetic closure as well. I look forward to buying more bags soon.

Another reviewer agreed. “This bag is beautiful. It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations. I thought it might be too small but it holds everything I need: my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss, and phone. I get so many compliments and people can not believe how soft and buttery it feels.”

There’s nothing like snagging a luxurious celeb-approved style for less. Shop the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag on sale for just $68.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.