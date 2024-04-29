Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

2024 has been filled with the most game-changing beauty launches, and we’re not even halfway through the year! April’s innovations are shaping up to be some of the best, with fresh takes on floral fragrances, fun flavored lip balms and multitasking makeup magic. Ready to elevate your beauty game? Keep reading to discover the 17 hottest beauty launches from April!

1. Eos FlavorLab Pops! Lip Balm: Unique lip balm flavors shouldn’t just be reserved for kiddos, and Eos is here to prove it. These new nostalgic lip balms take me back to childhood — especially the Electric Cherry and Grape Fizz pack. The flavors will make you excited to swipe, but it’s the nourishing results that will keep you coming back for more.

2. OleHenriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer: People have been begging OleHenriksen to create a facial moisturizer that offers the same radiance-boosting benefits as their cult-favorite Banana Bright Eye Cream, and the brand finally obliged. The illuminating moisturizer gives skin a natural glow while also delivering a full 24 hours of hydration.

3. Vince Camuto Wonderbloom Eau de Parfum: Floral fragrances for spring? Groundbreaking. Vince Camuto’s latest perfume intertwines fresh notes of white freesia, pear leaves and sandalwood for an uplifting aroma that feels like an adult version of Bath & Body Works’ Sweet Pea.

4. dpHUE Color Dream Demi-Permanent Hair Color: Whether you want to enhance your color, boost shine or add dimension, this new hair color kit allows you to do all that — without stepping foot into a salon. The treatment only takes 20 minutes to process and lasts for up to 16 washes!

5. IT Cosmetics Hello Sunshine Invisible Hydrating Serum Sunscreen SPF 50: If you dread putting on sunscreen because of how heavy and gloopy it feels, this weightless formula is about to change your world. The three-in-one formula, which works as an SPF, hydrating serum and makeup primer, melts into skin on contact and leaves no trace of white cast or any uncomfortable feeling behind.

6. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour HydraPlay Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturizer: It’s not enough for moisturizers to simply moisturize nowadays. This multitasking formula yields eight incredible benefits for skin — the super lightweight cream hydrates, brightens, primes, controls oil, strengthens the skin barrier, soothes, smoothes and refines pores. Truthfully, there’s not much it can’t do!

7. Beia Beauty Bikini & Body Scrub: Bikini season is right around the corner, and the key to getting the closest shave is exfoliation! A mix of rice powder, glycolic acid and green tea sloughs away dead skin while soothing the delicate area to ward off redness, ingrown hairs and annoying razor bumps. With this, you could have smooth skin all summer long.

8. Urban Decay Face Bond Foundation: Say so long to warm weather foundation meltdowns with this long-wear foundation. The high-tech formula self-sets and intensely nourishes skin so you can ditch the setting spray (or powder) and hydrating serums altogether. With medium coverage, it seamlessly evens out tone and discoloration while blurring out imperfections. Consider it an Instagram filter in a teeny tiny bottle.

9. BYOMA Liptide pH Lip Oil: Ever wish you could have your own custom lip color? That dream is super attainable without having to drop major moolah thanks to this peptide-rich lip oil. The hue shifts depending on the pH of your lips, creating a shade that’s uniquely your own. Plus, with super nourishing oils, it keeps your pucker soft and comfortable all day long.

10. Tan-Luxe The Future Airbrush 360 Self Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt: It’s never been easier to get the most even, bronzed tan from the comfort of your home. Tan-Luxe launched this airless mist in partnership with Paris Hilton, and it does so much more than simply leave behind a golden glow. Skincare meets tanning in this formula that hydrates, evens tone and soothes skin. No, that’s seriously hot.

11. Glossier Strawberry Balm Dotcom: Fans begged for a strawberry flavor of Glossier’s iconic Balm Dotcom, and the brand finally listened. The juicy lip salve immediately transports you to strawberry fields with the shockingly realistic scent and pretty pink hue.

12. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Solar Violet Eau de Toilette Intense: An effervescent take on a traditional floral scent, this new perfume has a refreshing solar quality to it, courtesy of juicy pear, that beautifully intertwines with violet leaves and iris petals. Beyond the scent, the statuesque purple bottle is a work of art in and of itself.

13. The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion Serum: The Ordinary’s most potent retinol serum to date, this retinal emulsion minimizes multiple signs of aging, including crow’s feet, wrinkles, uneven texture and more. Use it just a few nights a week and you’ll start to see a noticeable difference in no time.

14. Smashbox Photo Finish Resurface Primer With Glycolic Acid: Smashbox is challenging the role of a makeup primer by infusing resurfacing ingredients into its latest formulation. While applying this automatically blurs lines and imperfections, it also works to reduce them over time with glycolic acid that boosts cellular turnover to reveal smoother, brighter skin.

15. Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder: Do your oil glands go into overdrive as the day wears on? You won’t have to worry about your face becoming an oil slick with this pressed powder. A quick dab sops up all shine for an airbrushed, Instagram filter-like finish.

16. Wyn Beauty Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick: Serena Williams did not come to play with the launch of her beauty line. This functional makeup is designed to boost confidence and move with you throughout the day. Just take this matte lipstick for example. While mattes get a reputation for drying out lips, this one keeps them enveloped in hydration for a full 10 hours — no need to keep that lip balm tucked away for emergencies, because you won’t need it.

17. GXVE By Gwen Stefani Dewyplump Collagen Boosting Cheek Tint: Take your blush game to the next level with this collagen-boosting tint. A dot of the dewy liquid blush imparts a vibrant color while also plumping up your cheeks for a true doll-like effect.