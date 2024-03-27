Shop the March Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has officially sprung, and with the new season comes a ton of fresh beauty launches. This March, there’s been no shortage of game-changing newness, including a spot treatment that makes pimples disappear overnight, a hair serum that helps your mane grow super thick and even a moisturizer that tightens your skin so you look younger than ever. Who knows? One of the following 17 picks could become your next holy grail item. Keep reading to discover them all!

1. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta On the Spot Eliminator: Struggle with stubborn zits? Same. My hormonal chin breakouts have been out of control recently, but placing a dab of this powerful yet calming spot treatment zaps them away and keeps skin calm and balanced in the process.

2. Ouai Anti-Frizz Cream: Say so long to flyaways . . . for good. This easy-to-use frizz cream ensures hair stays silky and smooth, even if you’re in high-humidity climates. (Trust me, I tried it!)

3. iNNBEAUTY Project Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum SPF 43: Sunscreens have a tendency to feel heavy on skin, but that’s not the case with this light-as-air formula. Made with peptides and vitamin C, this SPF provides weightless moisture and seamlessly brightens skin. I end up completely skipping moisturizer when I wear this (and it’s quickly becoming my new favorite sunscreen).

4. Monday Haircare Moisture Leave-In Conditioner: Would you believe me if I told you it costs less than $7 to get the softest hair of your life? Well, it’s surely possible with Monday Haircare! This new multitasking leave-in conditioner hydrates, de-frizzes and protects against heat damage. Plus, the baby pink bottle makes your shower a bit more joyful.

5. Keys Soulcare Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream: Peptides are beauty’s latest buzzy ingredient — and for good reason. The multitasking ingredients plumps skin, smooths out fine lines, improves skin texture, boosts collagen production and so much more. It also happens to be the key element in this new cream that feels like a pillowy dream for your skin.

6. Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste: Brightening your smile can be a painful process when you have sensitive teeth. Luckily, you no longer have to worry about toothaches when trying to achieve a brilliant smile when you have this gentle toothpaste that delicately whitens teeth. In eight weeks, your smile will be two shades whiter!

7. By Rosie Jane Missy Eau de Parfum: I’m able to keep the summer vibes rolling all year round thanks to this new mood-lifting perfume from By Rosie Jane. With just a spritz, the tropical mix of green mandarin, coconut, pineapple and frangipani flowers instantly transports me to carefree, happiness filled days spent by the ocean.

8. Fable & Mane Moisturizing Volume Spray: Time to ditch heavy, crunchy mousses! If you’re looking for long-lasting, weightless volume, this lightweight spray will give you salon-worthy hair every day. The unique formula effectively moisturizes with apple extract, while rice amino acids plump each strand. Spritz onto wet hair, blow dry and get ready for the best hair day of your life.

9. Youth to the People Superfood Skin Drip: Like an IV drip for your complexion, this vitamin-rich, fast-acting serum restores and protects the skin barrier to give you a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

10. Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals: A neutral-toned iteration of Makeup By Mario’s original Master Mattes Palette, the creamy buildable hues in this pan are perfect for crafting simple, everyday eye looks and glamorous smokey eyes alike.

11. Lancer Gravity Defying Moisturizer: It’s impossible to stop the aging process, but it’s very possible to age gracefully with this firming moisturizer. With a blend of copper tri-peptides and Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, this rich cream improves skin elasticity and dramatically reduces the look of wrinkles. Get ready for tighter skin by morning.

12. Shani Darden Skin Care Body Reform Treatment Serum: Did you know you can use retinol all over your body to combat signs of aging? This specially formulated body serum helps address crepey skin, brightens dark spots, fades stretch marks and overall smooths skin so you can feel your most confident!

13. Necessaire Rosemary Shampoo for Thinning Hair: Sure, rosemary is a delicious addition to any culinary dish, but did you also know it can aid in hair regrowth? Necessaire utilizes it in its new shampoo & conditioner duo to prevent breakage and help your mane become thick and luscious.

14. Saie Slip Tint Radiant All-Over Concealer: This hybrid concealer doesn’t just cover and illuminate your complexion, it actually helps soothe dry spots and hydrate over time with a unique blend of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and glycerin too.

15. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Oil SPF 50: It was only a matter of time before Sol de Janeiro unveiled a sun care collection, and it does not disappoint! The shimmering body oil definitely stands out — it leaves behind a gorgeous sheen and brightens skin while also protecting it from the sun’s harmful rays with SPF 50.

16. Kate Spade New York Bloom Eau de Toilette: Welcome in spring with this fresh and musky fragrance that makes me feel like I’m walking through a botanical garden rather than sitting in my dark NYC apartment. Notes of granny smith apples, orange essence, white camellia and sensual woods intermingle in a way that makes this scent stand out from other floral-forward perfumes.

17. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum: I’ve sworn by the Grande Lash-Enhancing Serum for years to give me the naturally thick, doll-like lashes. Now, the brand promises to do the same for the hair on your head with this serum that’s meant to thicken and restore your mane to its full glory!