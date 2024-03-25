Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A beautiful, clear glow — without 10 layers of makeup caked onto our face? Okay, we’re listening. Natural makeup has made a big comeback in the beauty world, but it can be hard to make the transition when some foundations seem to basically do nothing at all.

Related: Reese, Sydney and More Celebs Love This Facial Wand That ‘Erases Wrinkles’ Looking at celebrities’ flawless skin, we assume their picture-perfect appearance on the red carpet comes from having access to the best estheticians in Hollywood and the most luxurious spas. And while that’s partially true, it’s also because they use a device that’s actually totally accessible to Us all. Insert: the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand, […]

We still need something with proper coverage and blurring effects — but we’re definitely happy to steer clear of the chalky, caked-on layers. Finding the best of both worlds isn’t necessarily easy, but Jane Fonda’s makeup artist made the quest simple as can be!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation (originally $18) now starting at just $4 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

In 2021, InStyle spoke to Fonda’s makeup artist, David Deleon, about what makeup he used on her when she was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. “I was really inspired by Jane’s beautiful natural silver hair color,” he said. “It’s such a striking and dramatic frame for the face.”

He opted for a soft, neutral look, using the L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation as his key product. “It has medium coverage, but a light texture and needs little to no powder to set,” he explained.

Deleon also added, “Always go with a lightweight foundation; nothing too cakey or heavy for mature skin.”

You might expect a more expensive brand to be behind such stunning results, but thanks to Fonda’s L’Oreal ambassadorship, we found the perfect foundation for a super affordable price. Sale prices even start under $5!

This serum foundation comes in 30 shades and has over 18,000 reviews. It’s formulated with vitamin b3 (niacinamide) for a smoothing, anti-aging effect — but it does wonders for preventing future signs of aging too. How? It’s also a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 protection!

This hybrid foundation has a radiant finish and was designed to stay out of your fine lines. Use the mess-free squeeze tube to apply to the center of your face, then blend toward your hairline and jawline. L’Oreal recommends using your fingers or a wet makeup sponge to stipple rather than a brush for a flawless result. Moisturize first for an even more illuminated complexion!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Oreal Paris here and explore more foundations here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Charlize Theron's Oscars Hair Glistened Like an Award Thanks to This Oil Oscars mania may have died down, but there are countless celebrity red carpet looks that are still living rent-free in my mind. The styling, hair and makeup were completely on point for the 96th annual Academy Awards, and there wasn’t a single miss from any starlet! While many of the hair looks emphasized old Hollywood […]