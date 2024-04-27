Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may only be mid-spring, but if you’re like Us, you’re already fantasizing about summer. And while there’s lots about summer to love, there’s nothing quite as dreamy as time spent (literally anywhere) in Europe. Whether you already have your trip booked or plan to at least dress like you do, we found 18 stylish European-girl pieces that look like they’re straight out of a postcard (and perfect for an IG post).

If there were a few hallmark descriptors of European style clothing, it would be these: stylish, effortless, luxe and fun. All of the pieces we rounded up below have a little bit of each in them. We found everything from tropical-themed dresses to flamboyantly-colored tops and even graphic-printed maxi skirts — all great for doing everything from sitting on the beaches of the Amalfi coast to clubbing in Ibiza and even for sightseeing in Paris. Keep reading to shop our top picks to help you embrace your inner European-girl style this summer — starting at just $15!

Related: 17 Luxury Brand Sneakers That Are 100% Worth the Splurge — Starting at $52 If you love designer items like we do, there’s a good chance you’re into designer shoes. But shopping luxury brands is an expensive hobby, and it can be hard to justify spending hundreds of dollars on a pair of heels you’ll wear once. Heels and sandals are one thing, but we have an easier time […]

1. Tropic Like It’s Hot! Whether you’re vacationing in a tropical destination or trying to manifest one, this maxi dress with an endearing paradise-themed print is the perfect pick — $22!

2. Striking Skirt: Perfect for pairing with a cropped top or tank top, this maxi skirt features a chic graphic design and comes in a few different colors — $28!

3. Amalfi Mami: Perfect for a trip to Italy, this maxi dress has a charming Amalfi-themed print with oranges, lemons and a lounge chair — $17!

4. Beautifully Boho: A walk on the beach or by the pool is incomplete without this boho maxi skirt that features a tiered design, a drawstring waist with beading and cute ruffle details — $33!

5. Color Me Cute! Made with a gorgeous colorful print, tiered style and flared waist, you’ll want to wear this maxi dress all summer long — was $40, now $32!

6. Wearable Art: If you’ve got a day of museum-hopping ahead of you, you’ll definitely want to wear this line art-themed dress to inspire the day — $22!

7. Luxe Linen: An essential in a summer vacation wardrobe is a pair of these luxe linen pants that can be dressed up with heels or down with sandals — $33!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Spring Styles That Look Luxe but Won’t Break the Bank Our fashion aesthetic is elevated yet affordable. Think: bougie on a budget. We aspire to blend in with high society without splurging on designer styles. Fun fact: you don’t need to be a rich mom to dress like one! You can achieve a high-end aesthetic at a low cost. If you want your wardrobe to […]

8. Luxe-Looking: With an intricately embroidered fabric, a button-down neck and balloon sleeves, this mini dress looks way more expensive than it is — $94!

9. Top It Off! Top off your outfit with this colorful and graphic button-up top that’s sure to stand out from the crowd — $27!

10. Out on the Town: If you’ve got a night out planned, you’re going to want to pack this maxi dress that has a sexy bodycon silhouette and edgy graphic print — $15!

11. Postcard Perfect: Made with a postcard-style print, these wide-leg pants from Vici are perfect for an Instagram post, which is essentially the same thing — $58!

12. Darling Details: Great for long walks while traveling, this linen-blend skort from Abercrombie comes in so many cute colorways — especially the European graphic-themed one — $80!

13. Vacay Vibes: Whether you have a vacation date night planned or an afternoon of wine tasting scheduled, this bright and beautiful blouse will be fitting for both — $30!

14. One-Shoulder Wonder: A versatile dress, this one-shoulder maxi can be worn to all sorts of destinations, whether that may be St. Tropez or Barcelona — was $46, now $36!

15. Beautiful Bows: Fun and flirty, this maxi dress features cute bow closure details at the straps, a tiered design and V-neckline — was $67, now $49!

16. Knitted Number: This knitted twist-front maxi dress can be worn with sandals and a woven tote for a beach day or heels and a clutch for a date night — $27!

17. Crochet Cover-Up: With a crochet knit design, this dress can be worn over a swimsuit for a beach cover-up and over a bodysuit as a dress — was $40, now $30!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Sweet Set: For an easy summer outfit, go for this chic linen set that features a wide-strap tank top and high-waisted shorts — was $37, now $30!