Dresses are always a perfect choice during the spring. Flowy, ethereal boho-chic dresses are frilly and dainty, making them perfect for the springtime breeze. Transitional dresses are a top contender on days when you’re running from event to event. You can even snag spring dresses for less than $10!

If you’re looking for spring dresses that instantly make you look slimmer, we’ve got you covered. We checked out various retailers for the latest and greatest mini, midi, and maxi dresses that take care of common concerns. Whether you’re looking for tummy control or flattering sleeves to conceal your arms, we’ve rounded up 13 flattering dresses that instantly make you look slimmer. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Little black dresses are a springtime staple. This 3/4 sleeve dress is lightweight and flowy so it fits comfortably over the stomach.

2. Swing Low: This flowy shift dress has a unique floral print design and features light pleats.

3. Chill Vibes: Relax and unwind in this ruffle dress. It’s like an elevated dress version of an oversized hoodie.

4. Flirty Ruffles: Pull this number out the next time you schedule a girl’s night on the town. This off-the-shoulder LBD dress has a ruffle detailing that conceals the stomach area.

Midi Dresses

5. Tried ‘N True: If there’s any brand you can count on for comfort and style it’s Spanx! The beloved retailer’s AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress has breathable four-way stretch and comes with a tie-waist belt so you can make the dress as tight or as loose as you’d like.

6. Silky Flow: Abercrombie & Fitch’s Giselle Midi Dress has so many cute features. It’s made from a luxe satin fabric and has a chic clasp-back closure. The pleated skirt and asymmetrical hem are the icing on the cake.

7. Puffed Up: Want to conceal your arms? This ASTR the Label Tie Back Midi Dress has chic puff sleeves that cuff from the shoulders to the middle of the arm. It has a flattering wrapped bodice and charming tied-back detailing.

Maxi Dresses

8. Sweet Stripes: Channel rich mom vibes in this striped Spanx dress. This slimming number has a four-way stretch and a high side slit for easy movement.

9. Romantic Ruching: When it comes to flattering dresses, we can’t get enough of ruching. This floral print, pleated maxi is a luxe find courtesy of its one-shoulder neckline and side ruching.

10. Mellow Yellow: Make a statement in this romantic Free People dress. It has charming puff sleeves and a smocked maxi design. The strappy back detailing is sure enough to earn you tons of compliments.

11. Totally Tiered: Tiered dresses are another chic style to slim your figure. This versatile all-black number is so versatile you can style it with sandals, heels, or even sneakers.

12. Dots ‘N Wraps: This flattering wrap dress has a chic polka dot design that’s so chic. Best of all? It comes with a belt so you can adjust the dress to your liking.

13. Sleek Shirtdress: Shirtdresses are a flattering way to conceal problem areas. This Nordstrom dress has a classic pinstripe design. It’s made from lightweight material that will feel amazing on your skin on warm, sunny days.

14. Coquette Queen: Looking to add a whimsical touch to your wardrobe this spring? Snag this flowy chocolate brown dress from Free People. It features a plunging neckline that gives way to fluttering sleeves and a flouncy tiered skirt.