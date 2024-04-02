Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that spring has officially sprung, our calendars instantly began to fill up. From garden parties to weekend brunch reservations and music festivals, there are so many fun things happening in the coming weeks. With so much to do and so little time, we sometimes need to find outfits that seamlessly transition from day to night.

Flattering dresses are a helpful fashion essential for days when you’re running from event to event. Sometimes all it takes is switching up your shoes or outerwear to elevate your outfits to the desired dress code. Canvas sneakers and denim jackets are two classic ways to channel laid-back vibes when wearing a mini and midi dresses. Teaming a fierce frock with open-toe heels or chunky wedges upgrades a casual gingham dress to a more polished look.

We’ve rounded up 17 flattering spring dresses from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Quince and more. Read a head for our top picks!

Mini Dresses

1. Channel Orange: This vibrant mini is fully-lined and comes with an optional slip liner. Plus, it has chic lettuce hems and pleats throughout.

2. All About The Details: This lacey mini has so many unique details. While it has a loose baby doll silhouette, it hugs all the right places.

3. Sweet Postcard: You’ll leave behind a trail of memories with this square-neck mini dress. It has colorful postcard and travel illustrations that channel nostalgic vibes.

4. Gorgeous Gingham: Footwear is the determining factor in whether or not this dress is worn casually or dressy. Canvas sneakers and flat sandals deliver a laid-back look, while chunky wedges and open-toe heels deliver a more sophisticated look.

Midi Dresses

5. Emerald City: You’ll want to spin around and chant “There’s no place like home” in this emerald green dress. It has voluminous puff sleeves and a chic-tiered ruffle skirt that Dorothy would love.

6. Goth Goddess: Do you all vampy looks year-round? This goth-inspired dress has a lacey overlay and a subtle flared hem.

7. Buttoned Down: Channel pin-up vibes with this cherry red midi. It has a button detailing that allows you to expose as much or as little skin as you’d like.

8. The More The Merrier: Fashionistas who prefer comfort over everything will want to snag this versatile option in one of the 29 different shades.

9. Celeb Slay: This dreamy red floral frock features cute ruffle detailing along the slit. If you need another reason to love it, it’s a part of Griselda star Sofia Vergara‘s Sofia Jeans brand.

10. Soft As Cotton: Achieve your style goals with this Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Knit Sleeveless Midi Dress from Quince. The soft dress has a flattering boat-shaped neckline and a back vent opening for easy movement.

11. Strapless Serve: Pair this vampy strapless dress with a cardigan for a casual style. When you’re in the mood to dress it up, style it with your favorite open-toe heels.

Maxi Dresses

12. Trending Topic: Floral maxi dresses are an undeniable hit during the spring. This option has flowy ruffles and a whimsical train.

13. Two-Tone: Lacey ruffles create unique tiers on this silky midi.

14. Stunner: You’ll look like you walked straight off a runway in this eye-catching maxi. It has a warm weather-approved floral design and features a combination of chic accents like ruffles and a front slit.

15. Springtime Staple: You can’t go wrong with a cozy T-shirt dress. Quince’s Jersey Tank Dress is so soft and comfy. Plus, the sleeveless, scoop-neck dress is made from a biodegradable fabric

16. Wrapped Up: Wrap dresses are in style year-round, so it’s only right to have a few on standby during the warmer months. This classic silhouette is available in 37 fun shades.

17. Last But Not Least: Show a little skin with the help of this flowy off-the-shoulder maxi dress.