When you have to go out in the rain, sometimes an umbrella just isn’t enough. You want to make sure your whole body is covered – because no one wants to trudge around in wet clothes. But at the same time, you don’t want to wear a rain jacket or rain protection that makes you feel like your body is burning up. That’s where the light rain jacket comes in.

If you’re someone who starts sweating at the mere thought of putting on a jacket in warm weather when the rain is pouring, these jackets are the perfect option for you. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and still effective enough to make sure you don’t get completely drenched even in a torrential downpour. Spring is here, so that means it’s about time for the terrible storms to roll in. Be prepared with these light rain jackets that will ensure you don’t get too hot!

17 Light Rain Jackets That Won’t Make You Overheat

1. Don’t Skip a Button: Select how much skin you want to show with this oversized button-down shirt that makes for a great companion to casual or dress wear – just $25!

2. Don’t Lose Your Curves: It’s hard to find a stylish rain jacket, but this coat’s drawstring waist lets you stay dry without the frump – just $47!

3. Break Through The Rain: Don’t let the rain put a damper on your jogging routine. You’ll stay cool and dry with this versatile athletic jacket – just $36!

4. Keep It Airy: You won’t have to worry about airflow with this packable premium jacket’s air-permeable protection – just $60!

5. Keep it Simple: If you’re looking for cheap emergency rain protection, these simple ponchos are great to throw in the truck or under your car seat until they’re needed – just $13!



6. In the Trenches: You’ll find this trench coat provides more protection than your average jacket but keeps cool due to a back venting system – just $80!

7. Don’t Be Stiff: You’ll find that this wind and waterproof jacket provides premium protection without the stiffness associated with other heavy-duty raincoats – just $140!

8. Born Country: Robust construction and a detachable three-piece hood make this rain jacket an excellent spring companion – just $80!

9. Conquer the Outdoors: If you plan on more intense excursions, this rain jacket’s ripstop fabric makes it more durable than the competition – just $101!

10. Take it on the Chin: For heavier storms, you’ll likely want a raincoat like this, which features a chin guard that keeps water from entering the neck opening – just $58!

11. Old Reliable: Pull-over windbreakers like this have been a common sight since the eighties, and there’s a reason why: they’re cheap, simple, and they work – just $27!

12. Poncho A-Go-Go: This is another poncho that’s excellent for long-term storage, and it tends to be more durable than those of similar price – just $22!

13. Rainproof Everyday: You’ll find that this water-resistant shell is comfortable enough for everyday wear – just $65!

14. All Day I Dream About Dryness: Athletes will love this understated waterproof jacket that lacks any loose zippers or loops to snag on things – just $69!

15. Lean Into Layers: If it’s a chilly day, you’ll find this looser-fitting jacket pairs well with layers – just $110!



16. Great For a Sprinkle: This is one of the most lightweight jackets on the list, which means it’s exceptionally cool, but best suited for showers instead of downpours – just $29!

17. Lightweight and Convenient: This is another raincoat that conveniently folds up into a little bag. Great for when you don’t want to drag a bulkier jack with you – just $27!