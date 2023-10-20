14 Rain Coats and Bomber Jackets to Stay Stylish and Warm This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall’s transitional weather is always a bit of a struggle for many fashionistas. The sun can shine bright for one day… and then you’ll be in for rain for the rest of the week. That’s why it’s crucial to have various outerwear options at your disposal!

Rain jackets feature water-resistant fabrics which repel moisture from rain and snow. Meanwhile, on days when the weather is in your favor, bomber jackets work as autumn-approved outerwear. They add a layer of street-style swag to any ensemble. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best raincoats and bomber jackets to prepare you for fall’s ever-changing weather. Read ahead for some of our favorite looks from Amazon and Nordstrom now!

Rain Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Getting caught in the rain will be the least of your worries once you add this lightweight jacket to your collection. It’s fully translucent and available in seven fun shades — like bright pops of purple, orange and yellow.

2. We Also Love: You’ll have a flashback to your favorite rubber ducky thanks to this bright yellow raincoat. Thanks to a hood attachment, you can splash around in all of the puddles without getting wet.

3. We Can’t Get Enough Of: This isn’t your average raincoat. This bright cobalt blue jacket looks like it could be a trench thanks to its sharp collar and belted cuffs.

4. Bonus: This windbreaker-slash-raincoat hybrid is ideal when the forecast calls for light rain. It features an adjustable drawstring hood and two pockets with button closures to keep your essentials dry.

5. Extra: This waterproof jacket is fantastic if you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors. Along with a waist-cinching adjustable drawstring, it features a detachable hood and a high-density fabric which keeps you dry.

6. Show Stopper: Wow! You’ll pray for rainy skies to wear this show-stopping jacket. This longline coat features a colorful gradient which is ever-so-chic!

7. Office-Approved: If you’re a planner, you’ll want to have this packable piece on standby in case of sudden rain when you’re at the office.

8. Heavy Duty: You’ll stay warm and dry thanks to this water-resistant raincoat. This hooded coat has a cozy fleece interior, waterproof zippers and a water-resistant exterior.

Bomber Jackets

9. Pretty in Pink: You’ll be the prettiest in pink, all thanks to this bomber. If dainty ensembles aren’t your jam, you can style this with cargo pants and combat boots for an edgy upgrade.

10. Varsity Blues: Like clockwork, homecoming season arrives each fall. Show up to your alma mater in style with this varsity-style bomber jacket.

11. Leather Weather: This oversized, cropped jacket offers the best of both worlds. You can combine your love of faux leather and bomber jackets with this fabulous fall item.

12. Quiet Luxury: Spruce up your fall ensembles with this beige bomber jacket. Your look will serve old money vibes when you team it with a black turtleneck and a delicate gold chain.

13. Soft Satin: Keep this lightweight bomber jacket on deck for those unconventionally warm fall days. This blush pink jacket is available in a satin fabric, perfect for casual Fridays!

14. Classic Find: Quilted satin bombers are the OG of all bombers. This lightweight jacket offers a soft material to keep you warm — plus, functional zippers.

