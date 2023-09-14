Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This fall, leather (and, of course, faux leather) is the name of the game when it comes to high jacket fashion! We’ve seen the look on stylish celebs like Hailey Bieber, as well as on Fashion Week runways. Maybe it’s fallout from last year’s beloved Top Gun: Maverick, or maybe we’re all trying to capture Buffy vibes to fit into the latest trend of ’90s cool. Either way, leather jackets are here in a big way this autumn — and you’ll definitely want to get into this classic, timeless style!

With that in mind, we gathered some of our favorite leather and faux-leather jacket options from across the internet so you can pick and choose the best looks to add to your wardrobe. Keep on scrolling for our top leather jackets for any style, budget and occasion.

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-leather beauty, which comes in a whole range of neutral colors including shades of black, brown, grey and cream, is just a quintessential example of a leather moto jacket. Plus, it’s 40% off right now!

2. We Also Love: Continuing on the faux-leather train, this highly-rated option from Ferngirl has large accent pockets at the bust and snaps shut with buttons, not zippers. It’s 41% off now!

3. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be looking cooler than a whole diner-full of Fonzies in this faux-leather moto jacket, which has just so many stylish zippers.

4. Jean Genies: Levi’s isn’t just about the denim — they also craft highly-rated, high-quality faux-leather jackets. You can snag one of these in black for just $70!

5. Hello Moto: For another spin on the classic moto jacket with a fashionable cropped cut, check out this pick from Tanming.

At Nordstrom

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Levi’s strikes again with this faux-leather racer jacket, which contains all the attitude of the real deal without the drawbacks (or pricing) of real leather. It’s 40% off right now at Nordstrom!

7. We Also Love: Yes, this option from AllSaints is pricier, but man, check out the quality you get for your buck! This jacket features lambskin leather, silvertone hardware and chic slanted pockets.

8. We Can’t Forget: We’ll faux-ever be loving the “Faux-Ever Leather” Essential Biker Jacket from Avec Les Filles, which highlights a glossy faux leather and inside, a fun polka-dotted lining!

9. Cool Rider: Steve Madden knows cool, and this buttery-soft faux-leather jacket will bring an edge to any look with its authentic moto style and classic hardware.

10. Crop ‘Til You Drop: Crop-cut styles are all the rage, so match a similarly short top with a faux-leather crop moto jacket — we love this option from BLANKNYC at Nordstrom.

At Revolve

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Faux-leather fabric with a faux-fur collar and cuff add extra oomph to this style, which totally embodies Almost Famous chic.

12. We Also Love: Bomber jackets are a classic leather jacket look, so if you’re seeking out that style, search no further than this faux-leather stunner from Free People.

13. We Can’t Forget: Hit both the leather jacket and blazer trends with this faux-leather blazer from Steve Madden, featuring a single front button closure, lightly padded shoulders and front slip pockets.

At Lulus

14. Our Absolute Favorite: This Heartlines Black Vegan Leather Moto Jacket makes our hearts go pitter-patter with its vegan leather and collarless silhouette, complete with eye-catching quilted detailing throughout.

15. We Also Love: Another sharp pick from Lulus, this black vegan leather jacket has a collared neckline, zipper cuffs at the sleeves and sleek top-stitching throughout.

16. We Can’t Forget: The details are key on Lulus Wild Perfection vegan leather jacket, with a moto-inspired bodice that highlights an asymmetrical zip-front closure and other cool zips and snaps.

17. Essence of Cool: “Iconic Essence” is an apt name for this style — you’ll certainly be exuding icon vibes in this super-chill look, which Lulus touts as an “easy [way] to achieve the cool girl aesthetic this autumn.” Say no more!

