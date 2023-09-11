Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“OMG, I love your outfit.” Few sentences have the power to make our entire day, but that one definitely takes the cake. Receiving a compliment on our meticulously curated look feels like experiencing our own little slice of heaven!

We’re all revamping our fall wardrobe right now, so this is the perfect time to stock our closet with compliment-worthy pieces for the season. Shop our faves from Amazon below, from knits to shoes!

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Prepare yourself, because friends and strangers alike are going to want to know where you got this Merokeety foldover collar sweater!

2. We Also Love: A regular cardigan may earn you compliments, but they’re practically guaranteed when you step out in this fun, embroidered Ebossy cardigan!

3. We Can’t Forget: The groovy, swirly design on this Missactiver pullover is sure to catch onlookers’ attention. Check out all of the options on the Amazon page!

4. For the Fruit Fans: Evoke whispers of summer while still committing to fall with this strawberry-print MakeMeChic cardigan!

5. Seeing Stripes: This bright, striped Arssm cardigan was an irresistible pick. It’s made to stand out!

6. Bonus: One more, because it’s sweater weather, after all. When it’s really time to cozy up, make sure you’re doing so with this belted Dokotook turtleneck!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A dress is always a great step to take toward a compliment. Step out for the evening in style in this long-sleeve, floral Simplee dress!

8. We Also Love: For something a little more casual that you can dress up or down, check out this Cupshe dress. It would pair so nicely with brown boots!

9. We Can’t Forget: Color-blocking is cool all on its own, but this Zattcas dress adds on a dainty print to spice things up!

10. Dreamy Denim: It doesn’t get much cuter than this babydoll LookbookStore denim shirt dress. You simply must check out the color options!

11. Bonus: When the temperature drops, grab this Pink Queen turtleneck dress. If it’s really cold, add fleece-lined leggings to your look!

Pants

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Usually, our pants are the afterthought of our outfit. Make them the star of the show, and people are sure to notice. One of our favorite trends right now is satin joggers — check out this Betusline pair!

13. We Also Love: Fall is the precise time to bring out the corduroy. These Acelitt pants come in lovely color options too!

14. We Can’t Forget: Are leggings pants? It really doesn’t matter — either way, we’re getting complimented on these Tagoo faux-leather leggings!

Shoes

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Red is generally in right now, and red shoes are what we call an outfit-maker. These Dream Pairs boots can level up any look!

16. We Also Love: Ballet flats are making a big return this fall, so make sure fellow fashionistas take notice of your stylish prowess with this pair from The Drop!

17. We Can’t Forget: This is also a big time for loafers. This Tinstree pair makes a big statement with its lugged sole and chain accent!

