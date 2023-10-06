Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pop quiz! Which of these articles of clothing is most symbolic of fall?

Coats Boots Sweaters Scarves

Okay, so technically, there’s not one objective answer — but if you ask Us, we’d say C! After all, this time of year is affectionately referred to as sweater weather. And just like dresses in the summertime, you can never have too many sweaters! This season, cardigans are particularly trending. These knit layering pieces are classic and chic, as well as functional! If we get too warm while wearing a turtleneck or crewneck, we have no choice but to overheat. But you can unbutton a cardi or throw it over your shoulders for extra outfit options.

While scrolling through TikTok lately, we’ve been seeing influencers post about one cardigan over and over. Slouchy but not sloppy, this oversized sweater feels effortlessly stylish. In fact, shoppers say that this $40 Amazon find is a lookalike of the Jenni Kayne cashmere cardigan which retails for $495! We can’t resist an affordable alternative, especially when reviewers rave about the quality.

Read on to shop this brand-new, no. 1 bestselling cardigan!

Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Lightweight Knit Cardigan for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lightweight cardigan from Lillusory is just what we’ve been looking for to get Us through these transitional temperatures! We’re not ready for the heavy knits quite yet. Made from thick material, this sweater strikes the balance between being breathable and bringing the heat. And we love the relaxed fit! These days, tops are often too cropped. But this cardigan is long enough to cover our hips for a flattering fit.

This viral sweater comes in 24 different shades, including striped styles and neutrals for fall. Luxuriously soft to the touch with intricate stitching, this cardigan delivers the high-end look at a low price.

Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Lightweight Knit Cardigan for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

One shopper gushed, “I absolutely adore my Women’s Cardigan Oversized Sweater! It’s become my go-to staple for these cooler months. The oversized fit is not only incredibly stylish but also super cozy and comfortable. The quality is top-notch.”Another reviewer reported, “This sweater is an amazing [lookalike] of the Jenni Kayne original. I loved it so much I ordered it in 4 colors and have no regrets.”

Stock up for sweater weather by shopping this cozy cardigan from Amazon!

See It! Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Lightweight Knit Cardigan for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Lillusory here and explore more sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Red Is the Official Shade of the Season, So I'm Buying All of These Items ASAP Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cue Doja Cat‘s hit single “Paint the Town Red” or Taylor Swift‘s song “Red” (actually, just play the entire album) because this fiery color is the official shade of the season! From burgundy to fire engine red, this vibrant […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sweater Deals — Up to 67% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s fall, y’all! So that can only mean one thing — sweaters on repeat all season long. Shopping for cozy crewnecks and cardigans? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can save big on […]

Related: 13 of Nordstrom's Most Fashionable Coats and Jackets for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is a season full of outdoor fun — from haunted hayrides, to apple picking, to pumpkin patch promenades and everything in between! Speaking of “in between,” fall is also a time of in-between weather — think warm […]