Pop quiz! Which of these articles of clothing is most symbolic of fall?
- Coats
- Boots
- Sweaters
- Scarves
Okay, so technically, there’s not one objective answer — but if you ask Us, we’d say C! After all, this time of year is affectionately referred to as sweater weather. And just like dresses in the summertime, you can never have too many sweaters! This season, cardigans are particularly trending. These knit layering pieces are classic and chic, as well as functional! If we get too warm while wearing a turtleneck or crewneck, we have no choice but to overheat. But you can unbutton a cardi or throw it over your shoulders for extra outfit options.
While scrolling through TikTok lately, we’ve been seeing influencers post about one cardigan over and over. Slouchy but not sloppy, this oversized sweater feels effortlessly stylish. In fact, shoppers say that this $40 Amazon find is a lookalike of the Jenni Kayne cashmere cardigan which retails for $495! We can’t resist an affordable alternative, especially when reviewers rave about the quality.
Read on to shop this brand-new, no. 1 bestselling cardigan!
Get the Lillusory Women’s Open Front Oversized Lightweight Knit Cardigan for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
This lightweight cardigan from Lillusory is just what we’ve been looking for to get Us through these transitional temperatures! We’re not ready for the heavy knits quite yet. Made from thick material, this sweater strikes the balance between being breathable and bringing the heat. And we love the relaxed fit! These days, tops are often too cropped. But this cardigan is long enough to cover our hips for a flattering fit.
This viral sweater comes in 24 different shades, including striped styles and neutrals for fall. Luxuriously soft to the touch with intricate stitching, this cardigan delivers the high-end look at a low price.
One shopper gushed, “I absolutely adore my Women’s Cardigan Oversized Sweater! It’s become my go-to staple for these cooler months. The oversized fit is not only incredibly stylish but also super cozy and comfortable. The quality is top-notch.”Another reviewer reported, “This sweater is an amazing [lookalike] of the Jenni Kayne original. I loved it so much I ordered it in 4 colors and have no regrets.”
Stock up for sweater weather by shopping this cozy cardigan from Amazon!
