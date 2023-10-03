13 of Nordstrom’s Most Fashionable Coats and Jackets for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is a season full of outdoor fun — from haunted hayrides, to apple picking, to pumpkin patch promenades and everything in between! Speaking of “in between,” fall is also a time of in-between weather — think warm and sunny days which fade into breezy, chilly nights. It can be difficult to plan on the perfect outerwear in autumn, considering we want a little coverage but also don’t want to be weighed down by heavy fabrics and layers every day.

With those concerns in mind, we’ve gathered 13 of our favorite fashionable fall coats and jackets at Nordstrom which will leave you comfy and covered for all your fall festivities. From raking leaves to trick-or-treating to rocking after-work cocktails, here are some awesome options to pair with any fall ‘fit!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat

Starting off strong (just like autumn has!), this single-breasted coat from Lauren Ralph Lauren is made from a rich wool blend and provides some warmth and sophistication for any outfit.

Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer

Blazers are a huge trend right now, and this “boyfriend”-style oversized number from Nordstrom is a chic addition to your style lineup! It sports crisp notched lapels and faux-flap pockets for a cool and classy detail.

Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat

Slip into wool-blend luxury with this longline coat that’ll have you looking effortless throughout the spooky season! It comes in five different colors, from neutrals like Mink and Black, to bright jewel tones like Classic Blue and Vibrant Green. See it!

Free People Madison City Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are the ultimate piece of outerwear for the transition between hot summer and cool fall. They’re easy to style too, and this classic item is pairable with both sweaters and leggings, plus tanks and slacks.

Caslon One-Button Knit Blazer

The sharp lines and single-button closure of this classic blazer provide an eye-catching silhouette along with sleek form and executive function. Perfect for both work and play!

Gallery Water Resistant Hooded Jacket

It’s been a rainy season so far, so a water-resistant jacket would be a super smart addition to your coat closet. This raincoat features a removable drawstring hood and a water-resistant finish that will keep you looking great while staying dry.

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Racer Jacket

All of the attitude of real leather with some stylish peace of mind — what could be better? This faux-leather racer jacket revs up the cool with authentic motocross details like exposed zippers and a buckled throat latch.

Thread & Supply Plaid Woven Shacket

Shackets are another optimal way to get some coverage in during the cooler days of fall without weighing down with heavy fabrics or insulated layers. The rich plaid pattern makes this jacket a rustic touch for your autumn adventures!

BLANKNYC Cotton Twill Crop Jacket

This cropped cotton twill jacket will be ideal to wear with any cropped tops this fall, and will look great paired with wide-leg jeans or baggy slacks.

BP. High Pile Fleece Zip-Up Jacket

Ooh, how cozy does this teddy-bear-chic zip-up look? The playful plush fabric and stand collar give it a delightfully retro vibe.

O’Neill Zuma Plaid Jacket

And speaking of cozy, this soft fleece flannel jacket looks like it was literally made for sitting around the bonfire and roasting a few delicious s’mores!

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Liner Jacket

Oh Bernardo — you sure craft a heckuva jacket! Double-stitch diamond quilting adds a textural element to a lightweight hooded jacket made from recycled materials.

The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket

Rainy days have met their match with this hooded jacket that’s breathable, lightweight and repels water and wind — and anything else autumn throws at you!

