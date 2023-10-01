Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Why stop at one Prime Day when you could have two? Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making its triumphant return this fall, offering up two more days of next level, Prime-exclusive deals!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
We all know Prime Day is a great opportunity to make huge purchases, but let’s not forget about the little things. You can score some major deals under $20 too. Let’s pack your doorstep with Amazon packages. The early deals are here!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $20
Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $20
Revamping your wardrobe doesn’t have to break the bank. Let Us show you some early fashion deals under $20, including dresses and handbags!
- The Drop Melanie Mini Bag — was $43, now $15!
- Verdusa Floral Puff-Sleeve Dress — was $31, now $20!
- Lilbetter Twisted Back Sweater — was $32, now $16!
- Dream Pairs Knit Ankle Bootie — was $62, now $16!
- Freyhem Baggy Jumpsuit — was $31, now $19!
Best Early Prime Day Beauty and Wellness Deals Under $20
Looking to stock your medicine cabinet with some new skincare? Need a detox to help you reset for the fall? These under-$20 picks are so, so good!
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream — was $22, now $13!
- Live Fraiche Eyelash and Eyebrow Growth Treatment — was $22, now $12!
- Dr. Tobias Colon 14-Day Cleanse — was $24, now $19.61!
- Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid — was $24, now $15!
- Laura Geller Jelly Balm — was $21, now $13!
Best Early Prime Day Home Deals Under $20
Let’s clean up, cozy up and spruce up your home with these ultra-affordable deals. From soft throws to spray mops, you need to add these picks to your cart!
- Everlasting Comfort Luxury Plush Blanket — was $38, now $19.99!
- Boperzi Toothbrush Holder — was $22, now $16!
- Sitiepa Glass Tea Pot Kettle — was $20, now $15!
- Homtoyou Spray Mop — was $29, now $19!
- Antarctic Star Space Heater was $29, now $19!
Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals Under $20
It’s not easy finding great tech and electronics for under $20, but that’s why Prime Day is so special. We know we’re adding these headphones and this LED clock to our cart!
- Iniu Portable Charger — was $36, now $18!
- Lorelei X8 Over-Ear Wired Headphones — was $25, now $17!
- Suuson Car Phone Mount — was $50, now $15!
- Alestor Power Strip — was $22, now $18!
- USCCE LED Digital Alarm Clock — was $20, now $16!
